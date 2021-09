LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Troopers are investigating the death of a woman who they say was found in the back of a trash truck as it was emptying out Wednesday afternoon. “One of the things that we quickly learned at the beginning of our investigation is when she was extricated from the back of the trash truck, she did still have signs of life at that time,” said West Virginia State Police Cpl. James Harris.