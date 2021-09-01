Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

LSU Football 2022 Recruiting Class Continues to Fall in SI All-American Rankings

By Glen West
Posted by 
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461p2h_0bjYSdu400

It's been a while since a "Hold That Tiger" tweet came from the account of coach Ed Orgeron. The purple and gold are in regular season mode but the 2022 recruiting class has stalled in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, LSU continued to slide in the SI All-American team rankings, dropping to No. 10 overall behind other prominent SEC programs like Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M. There hasn't been a ton of great news on the recruiting trail for Orgeron and company, who haven't picked up a commitment since Catholic offensive linemen Emery Jones on July 30.

In the last month, highly touted Louisiana safety JaCoby Matthews has decommitted to the program and though LSU remains right in the thick of it for his services, Texas A&M and Alabama are making a strong push as well. Most recently, elite defensive lineman J'Mond Tapp announced his commitment to Texas and was a player the Tigers were really high on.

It makes landing the likes of another in-state edge rusher like Quency Wiggins all the more important. LSU is also in good standing with offensive lineman Julian Armella, receiver Shazz Preston and athlete Kendrick Law. Here's what SI All-American recruiting director John Garica had to say about the state of the Tigers' class.

"LSU opened as one of the top recruiting programs in the class of 2022 and remained in the top 10 for the September update, but there has been a considerable slide of late. It is partially due to some high-profile decommitments, but also the rise of other programs up the list like Oregon, Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M, each of which had three commitments or more in August. LSU didn't add to their list, and also lost the pledge of longtime wide receiver prospect AJ Johnson. It was similar in July, losing safety Jacoby Matthews, one of its class headliners.

The good news for Ed Orgeron's staff on the recruiting trail, though, is that there are considerable high level prospects remaining within state lines, including the two most recent decommitments (though Johnson is playing his 2020 season in Florida). Wide receiver Shazz Preston is considered LSU's to lose as is fellow SI99 prospect Kendrick Law on defense. Baton Rouge native Quency Wiggins, a promising defensive lineman, is also undecided and crosstown talent Le'Veon Moss recently backed off of his Alabama commitment -- so LSU won't have to look far to repair the perception of the slipping class.

If there is an in-state perception changer all in himself, look for LSU to push for Trevor Etienne. The high-profile recruitment of his older brother, Travis, is something that often comes up even as the NFL running back's college days lay behind us. Beating out 'Bama and Clemson for a back of that caliber would instantly play as national news. Of course LSU is in on several top prospects beyond state lines, too, including SI99 members Denver Harris, Evan Stewart, Devon Campbell, Omari Abor, Kamari Wilson, Harold Perkins and others."

LSU is still in very good standing with a number of elite recruits, both in and out of state. The main reason for dropping four spots is mostly because of the work the other programs have done on the recruiting trail. Plus the class is still headlined by quarterback Walker Howard, offensive lineman Will Campbell, tight end Jake Johnson and running back TreVonte Citizen, huge pillars for the future of this offense.

1. Penn State (No. 1 in August)

2. Notre Dame (4)

3. Alabama (2)

4. Ohio State (3)

5. Oregon (10)

6. Georgia (8)

7. Texas (12)

8. Texas A&M (7)

9. Clemson (5)

10. LSU (6)

11. Florida State (9)

12. Oklahoma (11)

13. Boston College (13)

14. Michigan (14)

15. South Carolina (17)

16. Rutgers (16)

17. North Carolina (21)

18. Virginia Tech (19)

19. Baylor (15)

20. Florida (25)

21. Arkansas (18)

22. Mississippi State (24)

23. West Virginia (23)

24. Iowa State (20)

25. Stanford (NR)

Comments / 0

LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
182
Followers
574
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Recruiting#American Football#Lsu Football 2022#All American#Sec#Catholic#Texas A M#Tigers#Si99#Baton Rouge#Penn State#Notre Dame#Ohio State#Boston College#Rutgers#Virginia Tech#Baylor#Iowa State#Stanford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney suggests where Georgia should be ranked in Tuesday's AP Top 25 Poll

Billed by most as the marquee game of Week 1, No. 5 Georgia defeated No. 3 Clemson, 10-3, Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Limiting the Tigers to 180 total yards on 60 snaps and sacking sophomore DJ Uiagalelei seven times, the Bulldogs held Clemson scoreless in the first half, something that had not happened to Dabo Swinney’s program since November 6, 2010, against NC State, a span of 144 games.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
College SportsCollege Football News

AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 1

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 1. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 1 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release. This...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Spun

Look: Video Of Sideline Reporter Eating A Banana Going Viral

Earlier this offseason, Will Levis made the decision to transfer from Penn State after failing to unseat Sean Clifford as starting quarterback. The former Penn State backup quarterback decided to make the move to the SEC, transferring to Kentucky. After making the move to Kentucky, one of his videos on social media went viral.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Tim Tebow News

Tim Tebow is no longer an NFL player, as the Jacksonville Jaguars released him before the start of the 2021 regular season. However, the former college football star is not struggling to find other work. The former quarterback turned baseball player turned tight end is back on television. Tebow is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy