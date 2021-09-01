NASA begins air taxi flight testing with Joby Aviation

In one way, the Boeing 777-300ERSF is a new aircraft that will soon be entering service as a freighter. In another way, much of this first aircraft example is anything but new, having an age of 16 and a half years. That’s because the 777-300ERSF is a passenger-to-freighter conversion. With the first of its kind soon to enter service with Kalitta Air, let’s take a look at what this jet has to offer.