Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA begins air taxi flight testing with Joby Aviation

By NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
techxplore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA began flight testing Monday with Joby Aviation's all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft as part of the agency's Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) National Campaign. This testing runs through Friday, Sept.10, at Joby's Electric Flight Base located near Big Sur, California. This is the first time NASA will test an eVTOL aircraft as part of the campaign. In the future, eVTOL aircraft could serve as air taxis for those in cities and surrounding areas around the country, adding another mode of transportation for moving people and goods.

techxplore.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Transportation#Air Taxi#Air Base#Advanced Air Mobility#The Aam National Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

V-BAT conducts successful flight test

A V-BAT unmanned aircraft system with new features including GPS-denied navigation and target designation capabilities, has successfully completed flight testing. The V-BAT aircraft is the result of a collaboration between Northrop Grumman and Martin UAV. Martin UAV is a Shield AI company. “The enhanced V-BAT offers a near zero footprint,...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

The Newest Boeing Cargo Plane: The 777-300ERSF

In one way, the Boeing 777-300ERSF is a new aircraft that will soon be entering service as a freighter. In another way, much of this first aircraft example is anything but new, having an age of 16 and a half years. That’s because the 777-300ERSF is a passenger-to-freighter conversion. With the first of its kind soon to enter service with Kalitta Air, let’s take a look at what this jet has to offer.
Aerospace & Defenseairlive.net

FAA is grounding Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShip Two vehicle after they flew outside its designated air space

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced that it has grounded Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShip Two vehicle after the vehicle flew outside its designated air space. The spacecraft was carrying Virgin Galactic’s founder, Sir Richard Branson, along with three other passengers. The spacecraft flew outside its designated airspace for 1 minute and 42 seconds over New Mexico on July 11th.
Aerospace & DefenseTechCrunch

Wright tests its 2-megawatt electric engines for passenger planes

Electric cars have proven to be a huge success, but they have an advantage over planes in that they don’t need to produce enough lift to keep their own mass in the air. Electric planes have been held back by this fundamental conundrum, that the weight of the batteries needed to fly any distance with passengers aboard means the plane is too heavy to fly in the first place.
TechnologyExecutiveBiz

Raytheon Completes Initial Flight Test of Air-Launched Effect Drone

A Raytheon Technologies business unit completed the initial flight test of an air-launched effects drone that it designed to meet the size, weight and power requirements of the Future Vertical Lift program of the U.S. Army. The ALE air vehicle leveraged Raytheon Missiles and Defense’s Coyote uncrewed aircraft system design...
Aerospace & DefenseAdvanced Television

Virgin Orbit signs MoU with Southwest Research

Virgin Orbit (and not Virgin Galactic, which has problems with the US FAA over flight safety) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding and collaboration with Southwest Research Institute (SwRI). The agreement sees Virgin Orbit and SwRI exploring multiple specialized mission opportunities using the company’s LauncherOne rocket system and “coupled with...
Aerospace & Defensedronedj.com

Archer to study eVTOL aircraft deployment with USAF

Advanced air mobility (AAM) company Archer Aviation is pairing up with the US Air Force (USAF) to develop and study potential uses of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles by defense forces in coming years. Archer, USAF team up to accelerate eVTOL development and opportunities. The agreement will involve...
Aerospace & DefenseAntelope Valley Press

Center tests for vertical takeoffs, landings

NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, located at Edwards Air Force Base, has begun a series of flight tests using a small aircraft that can take off and land vertically, much like a helicopter, as part of a program to integrate such aircraft into an urban environment. The tests are part...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

The Case Against The Airbus A321XLR For Delta Air Lines

One narrowbody aircraft that has gotten people talking and tickles the imagination with new possible routes is the Airbus A321XLR. Launched at the Paris Airshow in 2019 and booking over 450 orders, the aircraft has made a splash. However, one prominent Airbus customer, Delta Air Lines, has not yet pulled the trigger on the aircraft. While it is still possible that Delta could order the type, there is a case against the airline ordering the jets.
Aerospace & DefenseUniverse Today

Cosmonauts Find Cracks in the Aging Zarya ISS Module

It appears that the International Space Station is showing its age. Or, at least, the older modules that have been in space since 1998 certainly are. According to statements made by a senior Russian space official, cosmonauts aboard the ISS have discovered new cracks in the Functional Cargo Block (FCB) module – aka. Zarya (“Dawn”). These cracks were found in seven of the module’s twenty windows and could eventually threaten the entire station.
Aerospace & Defenseteslarati.com

SpaceX rolls Inspiration4 Falcon 9 rocket to the pad for historic launch

SpaceX has rolled the Falcon 9 rocket that will launch the historic Inspiration4 private astronaut mission to its NASA Kennedy Space Center (KSC) launch facilities. Part of a vistor’s center bus tour of the NASA center, Reddit and YouTube user whiterice98 caught the SpaceX rocket in motion as it was transported from a brand new processing facility to historic Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) – better known as Pad 39A. The same site that supported the inaugural launch of Saturn V and the Space Shuttle and every single crewed mission to the Moon, Pad 39A’s next mission doesn’t carry quite the same gravity but will still be a milestone in the history of spaceflight.
Aerospace & Defenserunnelscountyregister.com

FAA releases data showing dangerous trends in laser strikes

WASHINGTON – Shining a laser at an aircraft poses a serious safety threat and can result in large fines and criminal penalties. Working to identify trends in laser strikes, the U.S. Transportation Department’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has developed a visualization tool that analyses laser strike data from 2010 to 2020.
Aerospace & DefenseUniverse Today

NASA is Testing out a new air Taxi Prototype

NASA is commonly thought of as America’s space agency, but its name also emphasizes another research area. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is also America’s civilian aerospace research organization. In that role, it has been instrumental in developing new technologies ranging from rocket engines to aircraft control systems. Part of that role is running the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) campaign to test autonomous drone technology. The latest milestone in that campaign was testing an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) helicopter intended for eventual use as an air taxi.
SFGate

Private Firefly rocket explodes off California coast after failed launch

An unmanned rocket exploded in a fireball above California minutes after liftoff, marking a fiery end to a private company's first launch for its "Alpha" rocket. Firefly Aerospace, based in Austin, Texas, was testing a rocket designed to carry small satellites into Earth's orbit. All looked well moments after takeoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base on the Central Coast at 6:59 p.m. Thursday. After about two minutes of climbing, however, the 10-story tall rocket began spinning erratically over the Pacific Ocean.

Comments / 0

Community Policy