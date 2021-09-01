Fender adds roasted pine bodies, fully rosewood necks and Bigsby Telecaster options to its Mod Shop

Throughout the development of the electric guitar and gear related to it, the first iterations of new designs haven’t always been the best. Gibson improved the Les Paul throughout the 1950s, Fender perfected the Bassman amplifier only with the final version of the tweed combo, and Vox arguably introduced the most classic AC30 when it added Top Boost several years after the first rendition arrived. Turn to the humble chorus pedal, though, and that pattern falls down entirely.