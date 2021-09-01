Cancel
Fender adds roasted pine bodies, fully rosewood necks and Bigsby Telecaster options to its Mod Shop

By Sam Roche
Guitar World Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFender has announced a series of fresh options for its Mod Shop, including new body woods, neck materials, pickups and a new headstock alternative. Customers designing any electric guitars and basses on the platform can now opt for a roasted pine body for an additional $100 – available in either Sienna Sunburst or Butterscotch Blonde – and a solid rosewood neck for an upcharge of $200. Those designing either a Stratocaster or Telecaster are also now able to select a Big '70s headstock for no extra cost.

