Good morning from Augusta. The last day that bills can be filed for the 2022 legislative session, is Sept. 24. Somehow, next year is approaching. QUOTE OF THE DAY: ""There was just so much hope put into this year's fair. It's such a blow," said Crystal Sands of Eddington, who was among the vendors hoping to sell at the now-cancelled Common Ground fair later this month. "But even before they canceled, we were starting to feel anxiety. This was the chance for the journal to make it, but would we get sick? It's kind of a relief that they had made this difficult decision for us."