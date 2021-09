On August 31, 1961, one of the most architecturally beautiful buildings ever built in Portland was destroyed, creating a movement to preserve Portland's landmarks. Union Station was built in 1888 on St. John in Portland and served the Boston and Maine Railroad which traveled south to Boston, and the Maine Central Railroad that traveled north to Bangor. It was the hub of transportation in Portland for 70 years until the automobile and the Interstate System gave Mainers independence. No longer did they have to plan a trip based on a train schedule. They could just hop in their cars and go when they wanted to go.