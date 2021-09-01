Cancel
Travel

Unvaccinated people should not travel Labor Day weekend, CDC director says

Columbus Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to reconsider their Labor Day travel plans, particularly if they aren't vaccinated, amid one of the worst COVID-19 surges of the pandemic. "First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said...

