GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The news of a 32-count indictment came as a bit of a surprise for Piper Rundell. The charges come more than a year after she started an online petition to demand justice for Elijah McClain. “It makes me really emotional to think that no matter where this case leads, Elijah is still dead, which is really saddening and really impactful,” Rundell said. Elijah McClain (credit: CBS) Rundell’s mother was a customer at the Massage Envy in Greenwood Village where McClain worked. After the encounter that lead to his death, coworkers shared the news with clients. After the death of George...