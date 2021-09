This is the time of year where you start to get the gears moving again. You start to clear out the tumbleweeds and you start preparing for the next season and get a good look at your team, top to bottom. For the Blackhawks, there’s plenty of expectations for the 2021-22 season and a lot of the players that will help them reach those expectations, hopefully, are young players. Beyond the 2021-22 season in Chicago is a whole other story, but this year could give us a great measurement of what the future may hold for the Blackhawks.