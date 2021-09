Penn State will look to redshirt sophomore Ta’Quan Roberson this season at the No. 2 quarterback spot coach James Franklin announced on Tuesday. “There really hasn’t been a whole lot of conversation,” Franklin said. “I sit in the quarterback meetings every single day and [Sean Clifford] is taking 90% of the reps with the ones and Ta’Quan is taking 90% of the reps with the twos and Christian[Veilleux] is taking 90% of the reps with the three. So everybody clearly understood understands where they’re at and where they stand.”