With the Delta variant of the coronavirus causing slowdowns in many economies around the world, some were of the opinion that when OPEC+ met today, they would cut back their planned increase of 400,000 bpd that had been decided at the July meeting. Adding to the nervousness, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Novak spoke before the meeting and said that Russia can raise output above OPEC+ quotas. However, at the 1-hour meeting(!), OPEC+ decided it would be best to stay the course and stick with its original plan of gradual output hikes, which includes the 400,000 bpd increase for October. OPEC+ plans to meet again on October 4th.