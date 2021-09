Recent scrutiny and pressure by the Securities and Exchange Commission is looking to ensure fund managers are being honest about their ESG claims for their funds. The SEC along with the German financial regulator BaFin, announced last week that Deutsche Bank AG’s DWS Group asset-management arm was at the early stages of investigations into claims that their environmental and potentially social credentials of some funds were being misstated, as reported in Bloomberg. DWS denies the claim, but it reflects a narrowing focus by the SEC into the ESG credentials touted by fund managers.