Oregon senator aims at provisions into a $3.5 trillion budget plan that awaits detailed work in Congress.As Congress prepares to fill in the details of its $3.5 trillion budget resolution, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden wants to secure a few dollars for more vouchers and more housing for low- and middle-income families. The Oregon Democrat leads the Senate Finance Committee, which will have a hand in shaping the tax provisions to be included in the resolution. Wyden wants to expand the existing low-income housing tax credit, create a parallel tax credit to spur construction of middle-income housing, and provide more federal...