Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Entries, Sunday September 5th, 2021

Is it possible to be a Kentuckian and not love horses? It’s possible, but not likely. The world may know us for horse racing, but there are a number of other horse-related activities you can enjoy in the Bluegrass State. From Kentucky Horse Park to horse farm tours and overnights with horses grazing nearby, we can’t get enough. If you’ve been wanting to experience a horseback riding trail in Kentucky with your family, Misty Ridge Farm in Melbourne is a wonderful option. With a two-hour guided tour that takes you through beautiful scenery, you’ll love hitting the trails on horseback.