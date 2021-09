PHOENIX -- Nikola Corporation plans to expand its Coolidge manufacturing facility as part of an agreement to build and assemble fuel-cell modules provided by the Bosch Group. The agreements will allow the adaptation of the fuel-cell power modules for the Nikola Tre and US Nikola Two fuel-cell applications. according to a company press release. Under the agreements, Bosch, a German multinational engineering and technology company,will supply both fully assembled fuel-cell power modules as well as major components to Nikola. This will include the fuel-cell stack, for Nikola to assemble at its manufacturing facility in Coolidge. The parties will work together for sourcing of remaining components for the assemblies.