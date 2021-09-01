2 Chicago police officers charged with beating teen during January arrest in Woodlawn

Two Chicago police officers are charged with beating a 17-year-old boy following a police chase in January in Woodlawn on the South Side.

Officers Jeffery Shafer and Victor Guebara are both charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

Both officers are decorated U.S. Army veterans who have been with the Chicago Police Department since 2014, and are now assigned to Grand Crossing's District 3.

The charging papers say Guebara and Shafer were patrolling the area near the 6400-block of South Cottage Grove on Jan. 10 when they identified a white Camaro with three passengers inside as a stolen vehicle. They started a chase and were eventually T-boned by the Camaro, which then drove away. A second responding squad took the driver into custody; Guebara ad Shafer arrived as the arrest was taking place, the charging documents said.

The proffer read in court Wednesday said in part, "Guebara exited and struck Victim in the face with a closed fist as Victim laid on his stomach with his left arm behind his back and his right arm under his chin...Defendant Shafer exited and...struck victim on the head with a closed fist four times. Defendant Shafer then pushed victim's face onto the concrete sidewalk."

Prosecutors further allege that neither Guebara nor Shafer turned on their body cameras, but said other body cam video and CPD POD video captured the entire incident.

Defense attorneys for the officers dispute the accusations and claim the 17-year-old had earlier pulled a weapon on them, which was later recovered, and that when they arrived on the scene he was still struggling with officers. The defense attorneys called the blows "mechanical strikes aimed at attaining compliance."

The officers are due back in court on Sept. 10. If convicted they face anywhere from probation prison sentence of two to five years.

The Chicago Police Department said in a statement, "Last night, Officers Victor Guebara, 40, and Jeffery Shafer, 35, both seven-year veterans of the Chicago Police Department, surrendered to members of the Department's Bureau of Internal Affairs at the 1st District Police Station. Each has since been charged with one (1) felony count of Official Misconduct/Fail Perform and one (1) felony count of Aggravated Battery/Great Bodily Harm. These charges are related to an on-duty incident that occurred on January 10, 2021 in the 6400 block of S. Cottage Grove. Later that same month, both officers were relieved of police powers, and they could face additional disciplinary actions pending the outcomes of the criminal and administrative investigations."