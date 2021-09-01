Ferris debuts FB1000 Hurricane
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Ferris, a brand of Briggs & Stratton, is adding to its line of stand-on blowers with a new compact offering, the FB1000 Hurricane. While the 35.5” overall width of the FB1000 is compact, it does not sacrifice power. Its Vanguard V-Twin engine delivers 18hp* of power. Coupled with a large horizontal impeller, the stand-on blower can provide 3500 CFM and 150+mph of hands-free debris cleaning power at ground speeds of up to eight mph.www.lawnandlandscape.com
