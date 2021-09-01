Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Ferris debuts FB1000 Hurricane

By Kim Lux
lawnandlandscape.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE, Wis. — Ferris, a brand of Briggs & Stratton, is adding to its line of stand-on blowers with a new compact offering, the FB1000 Hurricane. While the 35.5” overall width of the FB1000 is compact, it does not sacrifice power. Its Vanguard V-Twin engine delivers 18hp* of power. Coupled with a large horizontal impeller, the stand-on blower can provide 3500 CFM and 150+mph of hands-free debris cleaning power at ground speeds of up to eight mph.

www.lawnandlandscape.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Cars
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briggs Stratton#Vanguard#Landscapers#Ferris Dealers#Ferris Mowers#Ferrismowers Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Powerful quake shakes southwest Mexico, one death reported

ACAPULCO, Mexico, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A powerful earthquake struck southwestern Mexico near the beach resort of Acapulco on Tuesday night, killing at least one man who was crushed by a falling post,and causing rock falls and damaging buildings, authorities said. The 7.0 magnitude quake, whichhit 11 miles northeast of...
Los Angeles, CAABC News

Britney Spears' father Jamie files to end 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end the conservatorship of the pop star's estate that has been in place since 2008, according to multiple sources. Jamie Spears filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the legal agreement, which gave him control over his daughter's financial decisions. According to the documents, the elder Spears said his daughter will not need to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship -- a request Britney Spears made in June.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy