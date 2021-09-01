Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Elaine Welteroth leaving 'The Talk'

By By Chloe Melas, CNN
actionnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElaine Welteroth announced that she is leaving "The Talk" after just one season on the show. "It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented," Welteroth said in a statement shared on Instagram. "It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for."

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elaine Welteroth
Person
Sheryl Underwood
Person
Carrie Ann Inaba
Person
Amanda Crew
Person
Sharon Osbourne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Times#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosbizjournals

Another daytime talk show loses a host

Another co-host of a daytime talk show is leaving. Elaine Welterroth, a former editor of Teen Vogue, is leaving as a co-host of "The Talk," which airs weekdays on most CBS stations. After just one year on the air, Welteroth announced Tuesday that she is leaving, Entertainment Weekly reports. Carrie...
NFLPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Talk Has Already Found A New Permanent Co-Host After The Latest Departure

2021 has been a tumultuous time when it comes to CBS' The Talk, as the long-running daytime talk show has lost three of its permanent hosts, with the most recent departure coming less than two weeks before the new season is set to start. Fortunately, the show managed to find a new permanent co-host without wasting any time, and the new pick will be a familiar face both to regular viewers of The Talk as well as American Ninja Warrior over on NBC: Akbar Gbajabiamila.
Celebritiestvinsider.com

Carrie Ann Inaba Officially Exits ‘The Talk’ at CBS (VIDEO)

Carrie Ann Inaba is exiting CBS’s daytime series The Talk after more than two years with the show, making the announcement via social media. Inaba posted a video message to fans on Instagram revealing that, “The Talk, CBS, and I have mutually agreed to part ways, and I just want to say that I’m filled with gratitude for the experience and this chapter of my life that has been The Talk,” she said.
TV & VideosPosted by
Best Life

"The Talk" Just Lost Its Third Co-Host This Year

Less than two weeks ago, The Talk lost one of its beloved hosts, Carrie Ann Inaba. But Inaba was only the most recent exit, following a handful of co-host departures over the past 12 months. You might say the popular show has a retention issue, because another host just announced that she's leaving. And while this co-host has only been on the show a short time, beginning her tenure in January, this will be the third departure in 2021 and the fifth over the past year. Read on to find out which star is heading in a new direction.
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Carrie Ann Inaba Departs 'The Talk' After Leave of Absence

After taking a leave of absence in April, Carrie Ann Inaba will be exiting CBS’ “The Talk.” Reportedly, Inaba, who had served as co-host of the daytime talk show for over two years, parted ways mutually. Whether or not CBS will replace Inaba before the show airs again with all-new...
TV & VideosPosted by
OK! Magazine

Elaine Welteroth Out At 'The Talk' As New Season Is Set To Premiere, Says She Wants To 'Focus On Other Projects'

Elaine Welteroth is moving on from The Talk after one season. According to Deadline, the 34-year-old journalist will be departing the CBS talk show after joining the panel full-time in January of 2021. In a statement to the news outlet Welteroth said, “It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented."
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Vogue Magazine

‘If It’s Not a Hell Yes, It’s A No’: Elaine Welteroth On Her New MasterClass, Combating Imposter Syndrome, and Redefining Success

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better career idol than Elaine Welteroth, the former Teen Vogue editor in chief and current bestselling author, performer, and recently announced co-host of The Talk. As the second-youngest editor and second person of African-American heritage to lead a Condé Nast publication, Welteroth knows plenty about breaking barriers, but the focus of her new MasterClass—titled “Designing Your Career”—is less about hitting prescribed benchmarks and more about learning to build a career journey that actually excites and inspires you.
CelebritiesParade

Elaine Welteroth announces to leave CBS daytime talk staple, two weeks after Carrie Ann Inaba announced her departure

The Talk just lost another voice: Elaine Welteroth announced Tuesday that she was leaving the CBS daytime talk staple. The Talk announced the news to Deadline, saying in a statement, “We wish Elaine all the best. We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm, and insight she brought to the show daily. Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated.”
NFLPage Six

‘The Talk’ adds Akbar Gbajabiamila as new male co-host

Page Six reported weeks ago that the hit show was searching for a second male co-host to replace Carrie Ann Inaba, and former NFL player and host of “American Ninja Warrior,” Akbar Gbajabiamila, is just the man for the job. “It is an absolute honor to be joining ‘The Talk’...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Jerry O’Connell ‘Ruffling Feathers’ On ‘The Talk’ With His Mansplaining?

Is Jerry O’Connell‘s “mansplaining” on The Talk grating his co-hosts nerves? One tabloid insists the new co-host is “ruffling feathers” on the show. Gossip Cop investigates. Jerry O’Connell Mansplaining On ‘The Talk’?. After Sharon Osbourne’s exit, Jerry O’Connell has filled her seat, and the response has been a mixed bag....
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne Speaks Out After Carrie Ann Inaba Announces She’s Leaving ‘The Talk’

Following Carrie Ann Inaba stating she is officially departing from CBS’ The Talk, former co-host Sharon Osbourne speaks out about the news on Inaba’s Instagram page. “Wishing you all the success and a beautiful new journey! Luvs ya! ❤️” Osbourne wrote in Inaba’s post about leaving The Talk. This is the first time that Osbourne has actually addressed anything related to the daytime show.
New York City, NYblackfilm.com

Elaine Welteroth Joins ‘Project Runway’ Season 19; Bravo Releases Premier Date

Bravo’s Emmy-winning competition series, Project Runway, is set to premier for its 19th season on Thursday, October 14, at 9pm ET/PT. The series will see the debut of its newest judge – the New York Time best-selling author and Teen Vogue editor-in-chief – Elaine Welteroth. Returning this season is mentor Christian Siriano, along with judges Nina Garcia, and Brandon Maxwell.

Comments / 0

Community Policy