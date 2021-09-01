Elaine Welteroth leaving 'The Talk'

Less than two weeks ago, The Talk lost one of its beloved hosts, Carrie Ann Inaba. But Inaba was only the most recent exit, following a handful of co-host departures over the past 12 months. You might say the popular show has a retention issue, because another host just announced that she's leaving. And while this co-host has only been on the show a short time, beginning her tenure in January, this will be the third departure in 2021 and the fifth over the past year. Read on to find out which star is heading in a new direction.