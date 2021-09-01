Elaine Welteroth leaving 'The Talk'
Elaine Welteroth announced that she is leaving "The Talk" after just one season on the show. "It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented," Welteroth said in a statement shared on Instagram. "It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for."www.actionnewsnow.com
