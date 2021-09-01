Cancel
NBA

I Don't Want Ben Simmons Traded

By TMZ Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Embiid does NOT want Ben Simmons shipped out of Philly -- despite the fact the star PG had a horrific postseason and reportedly wants to be traded -- saying the All-Star duo can win a 'chip if they stay together. "I love playing with Ben. Stats don’t lie. He’s...

Joel Embiid
Ben Simmons
#Cuz#Pg#Sixers#The Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA
Basketball
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons' reported trade request: 'I hope everyone is back'

The Ben Simmons trade rumors just got dialed up to 11 after the three-time All-Star reportedly requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. While it has been reported over the past few months that Simmons' time with the Sixers was coming to a close, this is the most definitive notion of that, after he told the team he wouldn't be attending training camp in an effort to force a trade to another team, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Clippers Trade Features Ben Simmons, Paul George

It is always disappointing when a team does not win an NBA championship. This season, the Philadelphia 76ers took that to a new level and Ben Simmons was a major part of the problem. After finishing with the best record in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers were eliminated in the second round by the Atlanta Hawks.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Says Ben Simmons Could Score 23-25 Points A Game If He Shot 75-80% On Free Throws

Ben Simmons is one of the league's best players, despite the glaring flaws in his game. He can facilitate for shooters, defend all positions at a high level, and his finishing at the rim is fairly solid. Simmons is one of the most athletic players in the league as well, and it is easy to see his appeal. However, he did not perform that well in the playoffs from a scoring standpoint, leading many to question his ability. His lack of a jump shot and poor free-throw shooting were both problems for the 76ers during the playoffs as well.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Julius Erving On Ben Simmons: "Sometimes You Need Time With People To Really Know How To Bring Out The Best In Them."

As of this moment in time, Ben Simmons is one of the most controversial stars in the league. A lot of people have criticized him for his performances in the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, though others have defended him while bringing up his contributions on the defensive end. There's no question that Ben Simmons is good, but there are definitely concerns about whether he can continue to thrive on the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons is one of the last remaining dominoes of the NBA off-season left to fall. For months, it's been reported that Ben Simmons wants to leave Philadelphia, and those rumors are only getting louder. Most recently, some have linked him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Patrick Beverley is excited about...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal On Ben Simmons Drama: "Philly Fans Gave Up On Him..."

The Ben Simmons saga has been the story of the NBA for weeks now. After yet another embarrassing playoff performance, the Sixers are under more pressure than ever before to blow up their core. Considering it is Simmons' offensive struggles that have hurt the team the most so far, it...
NBAYardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons

It’s hard to be Ben Simmons right now. He’s found himself in the headlines once again after publicly stating that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. While he has every right to voice his displeasure, exiting the team on the heels of an atrocious performance in the NBA Playoffs won’t make fans very happy. […] The post VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Shows Off his Shooting in New Workout Video

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to training camp in a few weeks. In the meantime, members of the Sixers are preparing for the upcoming season by doing their own thing and working with personal trainers somewhere other than Camden. Sixers guard Ben Simmons packed up and left for...
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Rumors: Potential Three-Team Deal That Brings Ben Simmons To Minnesota

Ben Simmons remains in Philadelphia, but the Minnesota Timberwolves are still chasing after the All-Star point-forward. The Philadelphia 76ers’ season was cut short after an embarrassing series loss to the Atlanta Hawks, mainly thanks to Simmons’ inability to produce points. Simmons has reportedly not returned any of the Sixers’ calls...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Believes Philadelphia 76ers Shouldn't Trade Ben Simmons Until He Plays His Value Up

Ben Simmons is one of the most talked-about names in basketball today. There are a lot of differing viewpoints on him after his most recent playoff run. Some will relentlessly praise what he brings on the defensive side of the court, while others will point to his issue with free-throw shooting and scoring issues, and suggest that the Philadelphia 76ers should trade the 3-time All-Star.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 Unhappy Stars the Warriors Need to Trade For

The Golden State Warriors see this upcoming 2021-22 season as the year they could finally compete again for an NBA Championship following a 5-year dominance from 2015 to 2019. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have proven in the past that they are capable of leading a squad to the top of the mountain. But with all three of them going up there in age, and Thompson, in particular, coming off two of the most catastrophic injuries in the game, doing so may prove to be difficult, especially with the competition getting stronger.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Sixers star Ben Simmons upset with Doc Rivers for bus toss

The Ben Simmons trade rumors are heating up again now that he has told the Philadelphia 76ers he wants out and won’t report to training camp. There are number of reasons for Simmons’ unhappiness with the Sixers, including a reported rift with superstar Joel Embiid, but he’s also apparently upset with head coach Doc Rivers.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Rumor: Hawks offered Cam Reddish and more to the 76ers and Ben Simmons

A rumor has been circulating on Twitter that Travis Schlenk attempted to acquire Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers. For starters, once again, this is just a rumor. I don’t put too much stock into this, and I can’t verify the source. But let’s assume it’s true. I could see the Hawks offering Gallo and Reddish for Simmons, and I think it’s more than fair. I wouldn’t make the deal, but I think it’s fair. However, I would laugh and hang up the phone if Morey thinks that’s what he’s getting for Ben Simmons. Okongwu, Reddish, Hunter, and more is just a ridiculous asking price. I’m not sure if he noticed, but people watched Simmons absolutely flounder in the playoffs. He’s a fool for not taking a Reddish deal if it was offered.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How NBA Stars Spent Their First Paychecks: Shaq Buys Three Mercedes, LeBron James Takes Friends To Amusement Park

Most NBA stars experience becoming wealthy within their first season of joining the league. After playing in the collegiate circuit or playing abroad, young players join the NBA, mostly by declaring themselves for the NBA Draft. Many players get selected and then sign their rookie contracts to join these teams. Many players even sign an endorsement deal with different companies as they enter the league.
NBAchatsports.com

Sixers Rumors: Damian Lillard Hinting At 76ers Trade w/ Cryptic Tweet? Timberwolves Want Ben Simmons

Sixers rumors continue to pick up steam as Ben Simmons trade rumors simmer with the 2021-22 NBA season around the corner. Could the Minnesota Timberwolves make a move for the 76ers star and trade De’Angelo Russell or Patrick Beverley? Damian Lillard trade rumors are also coming your way. Does Damian Lillard want to get traded to the Sixers after sending out a cryptic tweet? CJ McCollum went on a podcast with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and said he believes Damian Lillard wants to stay in Portland. SUBSCRIBE to our new Philadelphia 76ers news and rumors channel and help get us to 2k SUBS!

