Under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football and alone on ESPN, Florida State had the chance to put the nation on notice. Entering the second year of the Mike Norvell era, the Seminoles had No. 9 Notre Dame down early in the third quarter and looked like they could pull off an upset. And as late as under the five-minute mark in the fourth quarter, it looked like it could be a special night for the Seminoles. But it was not meant to be.