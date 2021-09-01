Cancel
32 Movies We’re Excited to See This Fall

By Bilge Ebiri, Alison Willmore
Vulture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have run out of ways to start these previews with lighthearted, only semi-apocalyptic jokes about how the movies listed below are coming out, unless they aren’t, hahaha, unless they’re delayed, or delayed again, or sold off to be released on a streaming service at a later date. We give up. It is 2021, and we have been living through a pandemic for 18 months. We may or may not be on the precipice of a Delta variant–fueled return to a lockdown only parts of the country will actually observe anyway. But for now, all portents of doom and feelings of deep uncertainty aside, theaters are back. And while your patronage of them should always be informed by your personal comfort level as well as local mandates regarding safety procedures, they are currently scheduled to play movies, both big and small, through the end of the year.

