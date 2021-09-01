32 Movies We’re Excited to See This Fall

The first time images from Abu Ghraib appear in The Card Counter, it’s as though the screen has ruptured and something terrible it had been holding back has spilled out. The Card Counter is a film about professional gambling, which is to say that it’s a film that takes place almost entirely in regionless anyplaces like the floors of casinos, the interiors of roadside eateries, and the anonymous motel rooms its protagonist, who goes by the name William Tell (Oscar Isaac), prefers for the night. William has secrets, of course — one of the first things we’re told about him is that he learned to count cards during a ten-year incarceration — but being aware of that doesn’t prepare you for the full-on sensory assault of his memories of his time committing atrocities in that Iraq prison. They spew out in sequences shot with an extreme wide-angle lens that makes whatever horror is directly in front of the camera lurch forward while turning the world into a maze. Heavy metal, the soundtrack of “enhanced interrogation,” blares, a technique that works on its afflicters as well as the afflicted. When Cirk (Tye Sheridan), a kid William takes under his wing, tunes the car radio to something guitar-heavy, William shuts the music off, telling him, “If you’ve actually ever been there, you’d never want to hear that shit again.”