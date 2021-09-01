Pope Francis inadvertently quotes Vladimir Putin in criticising West's intervention in Afghanistan

The 28-year-old Fulbright semi-finalist didn’t expect the response he got after tweeting a photo of his paltry meal as an Afghan refugee at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. Hamed Ahmadi posted the picture – showing two small pieces of chicken, a few slices of fruit and bread – to prove to people that life as a refugee was neither glamorous nor coveted.Instead, responses included taunts and demands that he be more grateful or “go back to Afghanistan.”“The point of that tweet was not ... to be complaining, to be very critical,” Mr Ahmadi told The Independent. “I was...