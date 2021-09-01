Pope Francis inadvertently quotes Vladimir Putin in criticising West's intervention in Afghanistan
Pope Francis inadvertently quoted Vladimir Putin in a lengthy interview in which he criticised the West’s involvement in Afghanistan. The leader of the world’s two billion Catholics thought he was repeating a quote from Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, when he said: “It is necessary to put an end to the irresponsible policy of intervening from outside and building democracy in other countries, ignoring the traditions of the peoples.”www.telegraph.co.uk
