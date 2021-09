The Milwaukee Brewers lost an important bullpen piece on Friday night as Justin Topa left the game with an injury. After a fantastic MLB debut in 2020, Justin Topa had solidified himself in the Brewers bullpen picture heading into 2021. With a blazing fastball and a nasty slider, the 30 year old Topa looked like he could’ve been quite the diamond in the rough find after battling numerous injuries in his career, including two Tommy John surgeries and some stints in independent ball.