Our New Governor’s Budget-Balancing Act
Read the original op-ed here. In her first address in office, Gov. Hochul correctly prioritized getting New York State to operate both well and transparently. Accomplishing this requires rectifying twin management failures — the operational management failure we see in rental assistance funds not getting disbursed quickly, and the fiscal management failure whose root cause is lack of transparency that keeps New Yorkers in the dark as to how and how much of their money is being spent.cbcny.org
Comments / 0