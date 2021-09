It is absolutely bonkers the effort this woman put into shoplifting at a Family Dollar last week. It was just a normal Wednesday afternoon at a Family Dollar store in Columbus, Ohio until things got crazy. A 23-year-old woman named Elizabeth Dowell was arrested after she was caught shoplifting. In a normal world, that would pretty much be the whole story. Well, the world is far from normal these days. Dowell was allegedly caught shoplifting and was kicked out of the store by employees. When Elizabeth Dowell allegedly attempted to get back into the store, the employees locked the doors. The suspect wasn't letting locked doors stand in her way according to Cleveland.com,