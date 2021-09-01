Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan Woman Creates Fragrant New Business During The Pandemic

By Mark Frankhouse
During the pandemic, people had to find creative ways to stay afloat financially and it was a time of creation and self awareness for many. Alyssa from Rochester Hills is one of those people, who started a hobby during Covid-19 and turned it into a small business. Outside of the hobby she has a full-time job and a mom of two boys. Her creations are called car freshies (air fresheners). Now she's hoping her hobby can start making a big impact statewide and she hopes to grow it.

1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan.

Rochester Hills, MI
Business
State
Michigan State
Coloma, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Deer Forest Park In Coloma May Not Be Re-opening After All

What started off as a hopeful fundraiser to see the return of a treasured landmark in Coloma has turned into a lost cause, and some people feel like they've been scammed. Back in October of 2020 it was announced that former Coloma resident Blair Struble was starting a GoFundMe which was hoping to raise funds to purchase and restore the Deer Forest Park, but donations have stopped and zero of the people who donated have apparently been reimbursed.
PoliticsPosted by
1049 The Edge

Walk the Mackinac Bridge in Less Than a Minute [Video]

See time-lapse video of 21,000+ Michiganders continuing the time-honored tradition of walking the Mighty Mac on Labor Day. Since 1958, Michigan has marked the Labor Day weekend with a march across the Mackinac Bridge. The unofficial end of summer rite of passage was missed for the first and only time in 2020. Between 25,000 and 30,000 people have participated in recent years, and while overall numbers were down in 2021, organizers and participants were elated.
Michigan StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

This May Be the Most Popular “Abandoned” Mansion in Michigan

If you love exploring abandoned sites around Michigan you definitely need to be sure that the property you're exploring is actually abandoned. I'm a member of the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan where people frequently post buildings that have long since been abandoned. However, one there's one particular property that is repeatedly posted and it isn't even abandoned.
Michigan StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

K & J Luxury Beach Picnics Deliver Fall Themed Pop-Up Picnics In Michigan

September just started and already I'm seeing Fall decorations being put up and I gotta' say I'm really excited for it. In the effort of trying to find things to do this Autumn I came across a post from a company that operates out of Southwest Michigan near St. Joseph. Sincerely, K & J Luxury Beach Picnics & Events recently announced that their pop up picnics they provide have expanded into a Fall vineyard experience after teaming up with two other companies:
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Kellogg Company Cuts 209 Battle Creek Jobs

Kellogg Company today moved to cut 174 manufacturing jobs and 35 salary jobs. The news was confirmed by Battle Creek City Manager Rebecca Fleury in a letter to Mayor Mark Behnke and Battle Creek city commissioners. “I received word from the Kellogg Company today that they will be moving manufacturing...
Benton Harbor, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Benton Harbor’s Mason Jar Cafe Tells Rude Customers ‘Enough is Enough’

The old saying is "The customer is always right." Tell that to someone who works with customers, and chances are you will get an earful of a rebuttal to that saying. The Mason Jar Cafe in Benton Harbor seems like an ideal place for a foodie to enjoy either breakfast or lunch. Looking at the menu on their website, it's a establishment well above a basic "hash and dash" diner. And it, like many restaurants, has been through trying times getting through the pandemic. The pandemic has affected many, in many ways, and certainly there's a lot of anger and frustration in the general public.
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

New Battle Creek Aldi Store Nears Grand Opening

It would be my mom’s dream. Two Aldi’s in one town! Battle Creek Aldi shoppers are excited that the new store will be opening soon, as crews put the finishing touches on the new place. The store will move into the space at 12765 Harper Village Drive, formerly occupied by Bed, Bath & Beyond, which permanently closed late last year.
Michigan StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

Northern Michigan School Mask Order Under Fire

There’s a battle brewing in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula. It amounts to an internal struggle between board members and staff of the Health Department of Northwest Michigan. The department is responsible for health issues covering four counties, Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, and Otsego. It operates just like a local county health department, but it covers four counties instead of just one.
Paw Paw, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Perfect Storm West, Games & Comics Store Opens In Paw Paw

For all the nerds, comic fans, and tabletop game fans out there, a new option in West Michigan is now available in Paw Paw Michigan, as Perfect Storm Comics and Games has expanded from their Battle Creek location. Located at 202 E. Michigan Ave, right off of what many know as Stadium or Red Arrow Hwy, the new comic shops is now open for business after about a month of preparation. The owner, Carter Hatfield, and his family held a private celebration for friends and family on August 30th to celebrate the opening.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Interested in Glass Blowing? Here’s a Class in Downtown Kalamazoo

Recently, I learned, for the first time, that my significant other of 7 years has an interest in glass blowing. Admittedly, I've always been fascinated by glass blowing. The process of perfectly melting down glass and reforming it into a gorgeous sculpture is something I admired. But, I never considered learning how to do glass blowing until my boyfriend revealed his interest.
Mackinac County, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Mackinac Bridge Is Ready To Host Walkers On Labor Day

The ever-popular Labor Day annual Mackinac Bridge Walk is all set for Monday. Good news for participants. Not so good if you want to get across the straits Monday morning. The Big Mac will be shut down for vehicles between 6:30 am through noon Monday. Of course, there’s always the potential that the time frame could be stretched out some depending on unforeseen circumstances.
Paw Paw, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Breath-Taking Photos of a Million Dollar Paw Paw Mansion for Sale

This 5,400 square foot mansion has two incredible kitchens and a killer view. Check out these pics. This gorgeous home is tucked right on the edge of Paw Paw just off of the Decatur exit of I-94 and M51 on Eagle Lake. This house has 5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths and two large kitchens with very nice appliances according to the listing on Zillow,
Michigan StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

These Are The Best And Worst Things About Living In Michigan

Living in Michigan definitely has its advantages and some downsides as well. Personally, living in Kalamazoo is a prime location considering it's the halfway point between Chicago and Detroit, it's not too far away from Grand Rapids and serves as one of the top cities in West Michigan. Our state also has a thriving beer scene as well for beer enthusiasts and with 4 major sports teams and dozens of minor league teams, catching a game is never a hard thing to accomplish.
Michigan StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

September Arrives in Southwest Michigan. You Know What That Means

Let me tell you a little story. You might know the Dan Patrick Show. It's basically a "guy-talk" show masquerading under the guise of a sports talk show. And one of the things Dan and his crew, the Danettes, do is mock drafts of non-sports topics. And one time a few years back, they did a "draft" of the months of the year. October and September were the two top draft picks. While I can't fault anyone anyone for picking a fall month, I think I'd go with September first, followed by May and April, and then October. (Like any good draft nerd, I'll over-analyze this and point out October means pumpkin-spice, and you lose points in my book for that.)
KidsPosted by
1049 The Edge

Kids Can Meet Their Heroes at Upcoming Gull Meadow Farms Event

If your child is a fan of princesses and superheroes they're going to love this. On Facebook, Gull Meadow Farms announced that they are, once again, hosting a princess and superhero themed weekend with actual princesses and heroes on site in the Family Activity Areas. Tickets cost $14.99 per person...

