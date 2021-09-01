Cancel
Famous Fashion Photographer Bruce Weber Settles Male-Model Sexual Assault Lawsuit

By Connor Surmonte
Radar Online.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe famous fashion photographer Bruce Weber has settled a lawsuit filed by a group of male models who accused him of allegedly sexually assaulting them during photoshoots. Page Six reported Tuesday afternoon that the 75-year-old photographer allegedly groped some of the models during photoshoots whilst pretending to be assisting them with breathing exercises – something that occurred so frequently that, according to court documents, it came to be referred to by male models as being “Brucified.”

