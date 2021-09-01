Famous Fashion Photographer Bruce Weber Settles Male-Model Sexual Assault Lawsuit

If you keep up with your celebrity relationships, you may already know that Salma Hayek has been married to wealthy businessman François-Henri Pinault since 2009. But what you may not realize is that that also makes her stepmom to Pinault's son with one of the biggest supermodels of the '90s: Linda Evangelista. Recently, Hayek posted a photo of herself with Pinault and Evangelista's 14-year-old son, Augustin "Augie" Pinault, while on vacation. It's rare for Evangelista to post photos of her son, and some commenters on Hayek's post couldn't get over how much the teen looks like her now. Read on to see the post and to find out more about this blended family.