LISTEN: Who Should Washington Sign In Free Agency After Roster Cuts?

By Jeremy Brener
Posted by 
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 6 days ago

After all 32 NFL teams shrunk their rosters down to 53 players, many were surprised by the New England Patriots deciding to part ways with former MVP Cam Newton.

This led many Washington Football Team fans to speculate the idea of Newton coming to D.C. to play and compete alongside veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who struggled throughout the preseason.

However, another player who struggled could benefit from some competition, or maybe even a replacement.

The Baltimore Ravens waived kicker Jake Verity after losing the kicking competition to Justin Tucker. Verity excelled in the preseason, but obviously had a tough bar to reach with Tucker's spot on the roster written in Sharpie.

Current Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins has been with the team since 2015, but struggled throughout the preseason with inconsistency.

Verity nailed 4 of 5 field goals, including a 53-yarder against the New Orleans Saints.

Meanwhile, Hopkins missed three field goals out of seven and struggled during practice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0nEI_0bjY9Zoq00

Hopkins went unopposed during training camp, which could be a reason behind the lack of success, but bringing in someone to challenge Hopkins can only help Washington down the line.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host David Harrison breaks down the roster, his biggest surprises from what the team did, and talks about one player available from another team who he'd like WFT to pursue.

David also talks about the New England Patriots releasing quarterback Cam Newton and the potential for Newton to join the WFT and reunite with former head coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Who Made The Washington Football Team's Initial 53-Man Roster?

