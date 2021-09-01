Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Devin Lloyd feeling quite confident in the team around him

By Michelle Bodkin
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinebacker and team captain Devin Lloyd has high expectations for the young Utes heading into Thursday’s opener against Weber State. The defense showed well in last season’s five game debut and continued that trend throughout spring and fall camps. However, the ante is being upped with fans being allowed at Rice-Eccles for the first time in a year. Lloyd believes the defense and team as a whole is ready for the next step in their progression.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Weber State#Rice Eccles#Utes#Baylor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Spun

Look: Video Of Sideline Reporter Eating A Banana Going Viral

Earlier this offseason, Will Levis made the decision to transfer from Penn State after failing to unseat Sean Clifford as starting quarterback. The former Penn State backup quarterback decided to make the move to the SEC, transferring to Kentucky. After making the move to Kentucky, one of his videos on social media went viral.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Tim Tebow News

Tim Tebow is no longer an NFL player, as the Jacksonville Jaguars released him before the start of the 2021 regular season. However, the former college football star is not struggling to find other work. The former quarterback turned baseball player turned tight end is back on television. Tebow is...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Rips Major College Football Head Coach

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd shared some brutally honest thoughts on USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton on Saturday afternoon. USC is taking on San Jose State to open the 2021 college football season. The Trojans have been struggling at times, though they’re up, 23-7, in the fourth quarter.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tony Romo Names 1 Sleeper Team To Watch This Season

ESPN host Mike Greenberg revealed his bold “sleeper” team prediction for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Greenberg likes the Washington Football Team. “The NFL gets so much attention all year round that it’s hard to imagine it could ever have a secret as well kept as the Washington Football Team is heading into this year,” he said.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Sunday’s Crushing Roster News

It hasn’t been a good Sunday morning for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys announced on Sunday morning that All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jerry Jones’ team announced the tough news on Sunday morning:. The big news regarding...
Blacksburg, VAPosted by
Whiskey Riff

UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can

College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […] The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Le’Veon Bell Tried Out For An NFL Team On Monday

Veteran running back Le’Veon Bell remains unsigned, but the three-time Pro Bowler worked out for an RB-needy team on Monday. Along with another experienced free agent, Devonta Freeman, Bell worked out with the Baltimore Ravens earlier today, per the league transaction wire.. Because of two key injuries at the position, the Ravens are in need of some additional depth in the backfield.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
Oregon StateFanSided

Oregon football: Will Kayvon Thibodeaux play vs. Ohio State?

Oregon’s star pass rusher, Kayvon Thibodeaux, left Saturday’s game against Fresno State with a lower leg injury. The Oregon Ducks were flying high in the early goings of their season-opening game against the Fresno State Bulldogs. Star pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux introduced himself early in the game after recording a vicious strip-sack on quarterback Jake Haener. However, Thibodeaux would later leave the game with a lower left leg injury and was spotted in a walking boot.
NFLComplex

Terrell Owens Wants to Fight Former Eagles Teammate Donovan McNabb: ‘I’d Knock Chunky Soup From Him’

The drama between former Philadelphia Eagles teammates, Terrell Owens and Donovan McNabb, doesn’t appear to be ending any time soon. In an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Owens admitted that if he had to fight someone, it would be McNabb. “And I’m dead serious,” he said. “Shannon, I’ll knock him out.” The six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver told Sharpe that he would operate with “controlled anger,” comparable to a Navy Seal, while confessing there would be a “fire burning inside of me.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy