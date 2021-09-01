Devin Lloyd feeling quite confident in the team around him
Linebacker and team captain Devin Lloyd has high expectations for the young Utes heading into Thursday’s opener against Weber State. The defense showed well in last season’s five game debut and continued that trend throughout spring and fall camps. However, the ante is being upped with fans being allowed at Rice-Eccles for the first time in a year. Lloyd believes the defense and team as a whole is ready for the next step in their progression.247sports.com
