Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

What does it mean to be fair? Measuring and understanding fairness

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s transform fairness from an abstract goal into a reality for machine learning models. Machine learning is used ubiquitously in applications like facial recognition and online advertisements — however, many of these ML models show clear evidence of unintentional and harmful racial and gender biases. As a result, fairness in machine learning systems is a hot topic nowadays. Businesses that reap the efficiency benefits of AI must also take special care and expertise to ensure that their models are accurate, trustworthy and fair.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Mit#Race#Credit Card#Propublica#Northpointe#African Americans#Caucasians#Mit#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Related
JobsWinston-Salem Journal

Randy Wooden: Understand what the 'unadvertised' job market really means

Let’s wrap up my four-part series on recent questions I’ve heard from my job-seeking clients at Goodwill’s Professional Center. Is it true that over 70 … or 80 … or 90% of jobs are not advertised? Is the unadvertised job market really that large?. In a word, no. But the...
ComputersSilicon Republic

What does hybrid working mean for data centres?

As hybrid working seems set to become the norm, Interxion’s Greg Casey looks at the importance of data centres and what’s on the horizon. As we look to a life beyond the pandemic, the world of work has and will continue to evolve. While employees still see value in working from a main office at least some of the time, recent Microsoft research found that on average, people would now like to spend approximately one-third of their time outside of the traditional office setting.
Technologymorningbrew.com

What Does it Mean if QR Codes Are Here to Stay?

Looks like it’s 2011 again: the cool kids are dressing like they’re in Gossip Girl, everyone’s talking about a Kanye album, and QR codes are trying to make it big. But only one of those three is here to stay. The Covid-19 pandemic brought back our old friend, the humble...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

What does word2vec actually learn?

Representing discrete objects by continuous vectors, the so-called embeddings, has been at the heart of many successful machine learning solutions. The superiority comes from the fact that, unlike the original discrete objects, the embedding vectors offer a compact representation that captures the similarity between the original objects. In this article,...
Personal FinanceDeSoto Times Today

A Good Credit Score: What Is It and What Does It Mean?

I am often asked what a good credit score is. Having a good score is important, but managing your finances, setting goals and living within your means is equally important. There is no absolute standard that creditors use to approve or deny credit. However, the credit score is used by creditors to determine your ability to repay a loan. Staying informed and making better financial choices is the best strategy to increase your score.
Internettheplaidhorse.com

What Does Digital Accountability Mean?

Rapidly advancing information and communication technologies encourage individuals to use the internet and social media platforms intensively. Millions of transactions per minute are made online, especially for searching (for example, captain cooks casino login), sharing, shopping, and messaging. This situation makes it even more important to know what rights and responsibilities internet users have in the digital world. Digital right refers to the freedom of individuals to access information, create content, and publish the content they create through computers and other electronic devices. But like any right, digital rights come with responsibilities too.
MathematicsSentinel

What does the term algorithm mean?

José Morgado, my algebra professor at the University of Porto, explained the difference between chemistry and mathematics as follows: “Chemists give simple things complex names, we give complex things simple names”. Joking aside, math is less technical than chemistry (or biology), but the way they’re created is a lot more interesting. Continue reading (08/31/2021 – 11:15 PM)
JobsPosted by
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Credits & LoansPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Most and Least Trusted Bank in the U.S., Data Shows

There are few businesses you put your trust in more than your bank. After all, you rely on it to protect your money and provide a sense of security for your overall financial life. But banks have proven to be no strangers to scandals, security beaches, and all sorts of other questionable business practices. So, what is the most—and least—trusted bank in the U.S.? We consulted the latest Axios Harris Poll 100 to find out.
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Has Discarded

A prominent saying on Wall Street says to not fight the tape. Another suggests to not fight the Fed. They both make sense, and they have concurrently been in full effect for at least three years as investors seek stocks to buy. However in the coming months, the latter will...
BusinessPosted by
Audacy

Amazon is hiring 55,000 people, here's how to get a job

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy told Reuters this week the company plans to hire 55,000 employees worldwide in the coming months. According to the outlet, 55,000 employees is close to Facebook’s entire workforce and is equal to about a third of Google’s roster. Amazon already employed approximately 1.3 million people as of July, said an NBC News report, and the new hires would represent a 20 percent increase in its tech and corporate staff. Around 275,000 people already work in those area of the company globally.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Achieving Quantum Advantage at Solving Super Sudokus with D-Wave

Of Sudokus, Humans, Classical and Quantum Computers. Of Sudokus, Humans, Classical and Quantum Computers. Sudokus are puzzles some people enjoy solving manually. It’s a 9x9 (or (3*3)*(3*3)) puzzle, where in each of the squares, you are supposed to fill out a number from 1 to 9. Each row and column as well as each of the marked 3x3 sub-squares can only contain each number from 1 to 9 once.
Congress & CourtsMotley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payments? Here's the Reality as of Today

Never say never, but getting Congress to agree to monthly stimulus payments appears to be a long shot. There is currently a Change.org petition calling for Congress to pass a bill that would send a monthly $2,000 check to every eligible adult. In addition, families with children would receive an extra $1,000 per child in their bank accounts. For a family of four with two adults and two children at home, that's $6,000 per month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy