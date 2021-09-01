What does it mean to be fair? Measuring and understanding fairness
Let’s transform fairness from an abstract goal into a reality for machine learning models. Machine learning is used ubiquitously in applications like facial recognition and online advertisements — however, many of these ML models show clear evidence of unintentional and harmful racial and gender biases. As a result, fairness in machine learning systems is a hot topic nowadays. Businesses that reap the efficiency benefits of AI must also take special care and expertise to ensure that their models are accurate, trustworthy and fair.towardsdatascience.com
