Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Steelers CB Joe Haden to Test Free Agency After Season

By Noah Strackbein
Posted by 
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnPq7_0bjY8Dbt00

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden will test free agency after the 2021 season, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that Haden is "looking forward" to testing the market next offseason, after earlier reports were confirmed that he was seeking a contract extension from the Steelers.

Haden, 32, signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Steelers as a free agent in 2017. In 2019, he signed a two-year, $22 million extension that will expire after the 2021 season.

Haden told media during training camp that he wanted to remain in Pittsburgh after the season.

"Obviously want to stay here," Haden said. "Just the organization, the staff coaches, coach T. I don't have too much more. But I want to be here."

According to Rosenhaus, Haden is now "excited about that opportunity" to explore free agency.

"We expect him to have a very strong market," Rosenhaus told Schefter.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments / 0

AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
426
Followers
476
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Rosenhaus
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#Espn#Allsteelers Si Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLabc23.com

Steelers Trade Alert

We begin with a Trade Alert in Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced Saturday afternoon that they acquired Linebacker Joe Schobert from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2022 6th Round Pick. Last Season, Schobert finished with a Team-High 141 Tackles — 84 of those Solo. He also had Three Interceptions — one that resulted in a Pick-Six.
NFLchatsports.com

5 Steelers that had no business making the final 2021 roster

Benny Snell #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) With the Steelers roster set, for now, these five players really didn’t need to make the final 53-man crew. With the Steelers roster seemingly set, for now, the faces on the 53-man roster now...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On TJ Watt Situation

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been present for every practice this offseason, but he hasn’t been a full participant due to his contract situation. Watt, 26, is currently set to play this season on the fifth-year option from his rookie contract. As you’d expect, he’s seeking a lucrative extension from the Steelers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Make Decision On Potential WR James Washington Trade

Earlier this offseason, a report suggested Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington wanted to be traded from the team. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the wide receiver asked to be traded. However, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear the young wide receiver didn’t want out. After a few days...
NFLYardbarker

Steelers’ Chase Claypool, Minkah Fitzpatrick get in fight during practice

The summer heat got the best of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, fewer than two weeks before they open up the regular season. Various reports from practice on Monday indicate that star wide receiver Chase Claypool and Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick got in a heated fight. “They’re competitors. You...
NFLBleacher Report

The NFL's Most Stunning Preseason Cuts of the Last 10 Years

Surprise releases always headline the NFL's last stage of cuts as preseason ends and teams trim rosters down to 53 players for the regular season. But there are surprises, and then there are stunners. The stunners stick with fans for a long time. It's not, say, Tim Tebow getting cut...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Rams add former Steelers DB to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced two practice squad transactions on Friday, adding running back/special teamer Buddy Howell and safety Antoine Brooks. We can continue to expect the 17-person practice squad to churn players in and out all season, especially with new rules that allow teams to activate up to two players from the practice squad to the 46-man gameday roster during the year.
NFLsteelersnow.com

3 Released Players the Steelers Could be Looking to Add

The Steelers cut down their roster to 53 on Tuesday, but by the way the roster is constructed, it seems very unlikely that it stays this way for long. With only four cornerbacks and four interior offensive linemen, the Steelers inevitably are at least scouting the waiver wire to see who they could potentially add to the rooms. While there is a bevy of names and candidates, who exactly could they likely take a swing at with the roster flexibility they may have?
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy