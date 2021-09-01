Punishers MC planning benefit ride for child in need of wheelchair transport vehicle
South Congaree, SC 09/01/2021 – Josh Woodley, chairman of the South Congaree Championship Rodeo Committee, is a former law enforcement officer that is active in many community organizations and events. Besides being and father, husband, son, and friend to many, he’s also a member of a Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. As with most biker clubs, Josh and his fellow bikers are constantly looking for ways they can help to make the world a better place for those that area less fortunate.www.swlexledger.com
