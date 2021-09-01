Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Gospel Great Pastor T.L. Barrett’s Final, Long-Out-of-Print Single is Finally Available to Stream

By Jon Blistein
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSPdZ_0bjY6t1n00

Numero Group has released gospel legend Pastor T.L. Barrett ’s final, long-out-of-print single, “In the Old Time Way” b/w “My Country Tis of Thee.”

The single was originally issued in 1985 by Chicago’s P.S. Records International just before the label shuttered. While Barrett continued to preach, the “In the Old Time Way” b/w “My Country Tis of Thee” single was the last piece of physical music he released.

Both tracks will also be included on Numero Gorup’s upcoming Barrett box set, I Shall Wear a Crown , out September 24th. The comprehensive retrospective will feature four of his 1970s albums — including his 1971 classic Like a Ship… (Without a Sail) — as well as a dozen singles and sermons he wrote, recorded and performed between the 1960s and 1980s.

Prior to releasing “In the Old Time Way” b/w “My Country Tis of Thee,” Numero Group offered up another Barrett rarity, his long-out-of-print 1979 single, “Lord’s Prayer” backed with “Said It Long Time Ago” (the pastor co-wrote the latter track as well).

“Unsung Meaningful Music is like buried TREASURE; Even after 40 years, if discovered, it gives the Soul much PLEASURE,” Barrett said of the collection in an email to Rolling Stone .

Barrett’s records have long been favorites for crate diggers and producers: Kanye West famously sampled 1976’s “Father Stretch My Hands” for his track of the same name, while songs by T.I., DJ Khaled and Vic Mensa have have also sampled Barrett’s work.

Comments / 1

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
T.i.
Person
Vic Mensa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel#Pastor#Numero Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicRolling Stone

DOPE LEMON Announces New Album, ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’

Angus Stone’s DOPE LEMON project is back with another record, with Rose Pink Cadillac set to arrive on November 12th. His third record as DOPE LEMON, Rose Pink Cadillac is set to feature the previously-released singles, including “Kids Fallin’ in Love”, the Winston Surfshirt-featuring “Every Day Is a Holiday“, and the title track, “Rose Pink Cadillac”.
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: The Vandastruts, ‘Guilt Shot’

While 2020 might have been the beginning of a truly awful period of human existence, things can’t be entirely band considering it also gave rise to the birth of New South Wales outfit The Vandastruts. Forming in early 2020, the quartet hail from north of Wollongong, with members coming together...
CelebritiesRolling Stone

RS Charts: Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Earns Biggest Debut of 2021

Kanye West’s Donda launched with the biggest first-week debut of 2021, as his new set amassed more than 341 million streams and close to 37,000 sales. With nearly 313,000 album-equivalent units, Donda passed Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, which earned around 302,000 units back in June, along with high-flying debuts from Taylor Swift and J. Cole.
CelebritiesBillboard

Kanye West Lands 10th No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Donda'

Plus: New albums from Halsey and Lil Tecca bow in the top 10. Kanye West lands his 10th No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, as Donda debuts atop the list with the year’s biggest week for any album: 309,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 2, according to MRC Data. It surpasses the year’s previous best week, when Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour started with 295,000 units (on the chart dated June 5).
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Timbaland & Magoo's Entire Catalog Finally Available On Streaming Services

After sitting on a catalog that includes the work of Aaliyah, Timbaland, Toni Braxton, and a host of unreleased original material that’s never before been heard, Aaliyah's uncle, Barry Hankerson, has revived his old record label as "Blackground 2.0." The Hankersons helped launched the career of R. Kelly, Ginuwine, Timbaland, Missy Elliott, and the young teenage vocal powerhouse, Jo Jo. But his achievements and overall career have been stained with multiple million-dollar lawsuits that have accused the elder of fraud and deception.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Finally Releases ‘Donda’ to Streaming Services

After a series of stadium-filling listening parties, Kanye West has finally released Donda to streaming services. The long-awaited album, now spanning 26 songs, arrived on Apple Music (which live-streamed West’s Donda events) and Spotify on Sunday morning, three days after the rapper’s controversial Chicago event that recreated West’s childhood home and featured appearances by Marilyn Manson and DaBaby. Over the three listening parties, Donda has featured guest vocalists and rappers like the Weeknd and Lil Baby (“Hurricane”), Travis Scott and Baby Keem (“Praise God”), Young Thug, the late Pop Smoke (“Tell the Vision”), Jay Electronica and the Lox (“Jesus Lord”), Kid Cudi...
Music2dopeboyz.com

Timbaland & Magoo’s Discographies Finally Released On Streaming Platforms

Like Aaliyah (and Tank… and Toni Braxton… and even JoJo), the discographies of Timbaland & Magoo have essentially been stuck in limbo for years. And, like Aaliyah (and, eventually, Tank, Toni Braxton, and Jojo), their albums have finally been freed from that proverbial Negative Zone. Four of their projects —...
NFLunfspinnaker.com

Review: Long-awaited release of Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ is finally here

There aren’t many public figures who are more polarizing than Kanye West. The artist’s latest album, and the preceding build-up, is just the latest example of this. When Donda, Kanye’s 10th solo studio album, was released early Sunday morning, the waiting had finally come to an end. It was a moment of joy for fans who had been eagerly awaiting the project. This was evidenced by its first-day performance, racking up nearly 100 million streams on its debut day.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Dorren Pierre: As An Artist Who Loves To Explore A Range of Genres, Pierre Impresses Fans with Blended, Incomparable Sounds

Dorren Pierre has continued to bless his fans with new music, with his freshest track, On Freeze, including a memorable beat. Working hard on it, Pierre continued to inject it with his creative thoughts and melodic routes in the early mornings. Hosting a similar story to his other songs, Pierre was driven to finish the chorus and half a verse in just one session after hearing the impressive beat. Encouraged by his manager to polish off On Freeze completely, new ideas and possibilities were brought forwards for the song such as having Sy Ari Da Kid feature on it. Pierre claims that the catchy hook included in his latest track allows his fanbase to vibe with his unique blend of sounds.
MusicPosted by
107 JAMZ

Every Artist and Producer Who Worked on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Album

It's been just about three long years since Drake released a full album, which was Scorpion in 2018. And although he offered The Best in the World Pack and Care Package in 2019, and also a mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, in 2020, fans were held over for some time, but it wasn't the same—pun intended. However, today (Sept. 3), the hunger pains have ceased as Drizzy has delivered his immensely anticipated album, Certified Lover Boy.
CelebritiesThe FADER

Baby Keem to drop debut album the melodic blue this week via Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang

California rapper Baby Keem has announced that his debut album, the melodic blue, will be released this Friday, September 10, via pgLang, Kendrick Lamar's mysterious new "multi-lingual, at service company" which is decidedly not a record label. The album will be distributed for pgLang via Columbia, an imprint of Sony. The follow-up to his 2019 mixtape Die For My Bitch, the melodic blue comes on the heels for a particularly hot streak for Keem: over the past month, he's released "family ties", a collaboration with his cousin, Kendrick Lamar, which will feature on the melodic blue, and featured on "Praise God", from Kanye West's Donda, with Travis Scott. The video for the former featured Normani. Over the past few months, Keem has also released "hooligan", "sons & critics freestyle", and "no sense". View the trailer for the melodic blue above, and see the album's cover art below.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Chris Brown calls out Kanye West following ‘Donda’ release

In an Instagram Story post that has since been deleted, Brown wrote of West: “Kanye a whole h*e.”. Singer Chris Brown called out rapper Kanye West in the wake of this weekend’s release of the MC’s 10th studio LP, the long-awaited Donda. The album was released on Sunday morning, and...
Musicflaunt.com

Natalie Shay | “New Wave” Of Pop Passion in New Single

London’s Natalie Shay is back with another vibrant single, “New Wave.” After recently releasing her summertime single “Medicine Boy,” the singer-songwriter is keeping up the momentum with her latest drop. Staying true to her classic signature pop sound, this bubbly track will fill you with excitement, laced in 80’s synths from start to finish. From relatable songs of heartbreak to tracks about her magical passion for new adventures, Shay never fails to give us an authentic view into life in her 20’s.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake & Kanye West Inevitably Dominate This Week's "Fire Emoji" Playlist

It's been a hell of a week in hip-hop. Though it felt like DONDA may never be released, fans were surprised on Sunday morning to see the album in its entirety on streaming platforms. It didn't arrive on a Friday like most albums but it's Kanye West -- expect the unexpected. This week's Fire Emoji playlist includes a few cuts off of DONDA that have been on steady rotation. "Praise God" ft. Baby Keem and Travis Scott and "Off The Grid" ft. Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign were necessary additions on this week's playlist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy