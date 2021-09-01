Cancel
Bills to place Marquez Stevenson on IR, Jacob Hollister won't be re-signed

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K17d1_0bjY6hgJ00

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was a key figure in the team’s roster cuts which were due by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. In getting there, the Bills got creative and even had some surprises.

Among the head-turning moves was tight end Jacob Hollister. On the final roster, the Bills are only keeping two true tight ends, Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney as Hollister was released.

Some speculated the Hollister would go the way of Reid Ferguson. The long snapper was cut, but it was previously reported that the team had plans to re-sign him because, due to his roster status, Ferguson did not need to pass through waivers.

Beane confirmed Ferguson will be back, but he said that Hollister will not even though he fell under that same umbrella.

“We wish Jacob the best,” Beane said via video conference. “It was really a numbers thing, I thought Jacob had a good camp.”

Beane said the difference-maker was more the team’s decision to keep 11 defensive linemen. Because of that, the Bills needed to find space and that comes via Hollister’s spot.

If Hollister does not end up on another team, the GM said the Bills might be open to bringing him back via practice squad. But Beane said his “expectation” is someone will sign him.

Also playing a part in that decision for the team was Reggie Gilliam. The fullback is versatile and can play tight end as well, something he did just last season.

So as of now, with Knox and Sweeney, Gilliam would be the No. 3 tight end.

“Reggie’s a great piece,” Beane said.

Additionally, Beane mentioned a noteworthy move that’s en route to come. Making space for Ferguson to return will be wide receiver Marquez Stevenson (foot).

Previously, speculated players that Ferguson might replace were defensive tackle Harrison Phillips or wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Both players were also dealing with injuries recently. Instead, it’s Stevenson.

Stevenson will spend, at minimum, three weeks on IR before he can play.

Beane also mentioned that… somehow… Stevenson’s injury actually occurred prior to his 79-yard punt return he had in Week 2 of the preseason vs. the Chicago Bears.

