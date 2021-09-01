Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Alan Haller unanimously voted in as new athletic director

By Cory Linsner
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxT2A_0bjY69wy00

Rumors circulated just a few days ago that Alan Haller was set to be named the newest athletic director of Michigan State University. Haller has previously served in a deputy AD role for the university.

The last hurdle to overcome for Haller was being approved by the board of trustees. That proved to be no problem at all, as it was a unanimous decision to vote Haller as the next AD.

Haller brings a wealth of knowledge to the position along with his familiarity to the university.

Haller will look to continue the growth of Michigan State athletics.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Haller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Board Of Trustees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools names new history-making system athletic director

Former Rocky River principal Ericia Turner will be the third consecutive female system athletic director for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and the first African American. Turner replaces Sue Doran, who retired last month. Doran followed longtime director Vicki Hamilton. Turner has been principal at Rocky River High since 2016. She was also...
Olean, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Bonnies introduce Joe Manhertz as new director of athletics

OLEAN, N.Y. — ​A week after he was named Bona's new director of athletics, Joe Manhertz was formally introduced. Manhertz, who grew up in Fairport, says he's overjoyed to be back in Western New York. What You Need To Know. St. Bonaventure introduced Joe Manhertz as the school's newest director...
Michigan Statesaturdaytradition.com

Contract details for new MSU AD Alan Haller released

The contract details are released for new Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller, via Detroit Free Press reporter Chris Solari. Haller has a five-year contract, with the base salary as $800K annually, and there’s the potential for a $100K bonus, plus more potential incentives. Haller is replacing Bill Beekman, who...
Michigan Statemsuspartans.com

What They’re Saying About Alan Haller…

"Alan Haller is a Spartan through and through and I am thrilled that he has been selected as the Athletic Director at Michigan State. I've known Alan since he played for George Perles, followed his pro career and worked with him when he was a police officer. His leadership and the class in which he handles himself always impressed me. He has served Michigan State Athletics in a variety of roles and has a great understanding of who we are and what we need as we move forward to shape our department and to keep us at the forefront of college athletics. He is someone who will make sure that our athletics program is student-athlete centered, coach driven and administrator assisted. I am very excited to have Alan lead an athletics program that he loves so much and I will do everything I can to assist him and ensure the continued success of Michigan State Athletics. Congratulations Alan and thank you for the work you've done and the leadership you'll provide to us as we move Michigan State Athletics to an even higher level."
Michigan StatePosted by
247Sports

Michigan State coaches, alums voice their support for new AD Alan Haller

From the moment Michigan State president Samuel Stanley announced athletic director Bill Beekman was going to transition into a different role within the university — the newly created vice president for special initiatives position — deputy athletic director Alan Haller was viewed as a frontrunner to be the next leader of the athletic department. With 11 years working for Spartan athletics, and 13 years with the MSU Police Department before that, Haller had significant internal support to pair with his credentials.
Michigan StatePosted by
247Sports

Get to know Alan Haller, MSU's next AD

On Wednesday afternoon, Alan Haller was announced as the new Athletic Director at Michigan State University. He was unanimously approved during a Board of Trustees meeting moments ago. This was first reported earlier in the week by the Detroit Free Press. The Freep article noted that Haller was chosen over...
Michigan StatePosted by
On3.com

Michigan State names former Spartan football player new athletic director

Michigan State has a new athletic director. According to Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, Alan Haller has been named the university’s new athletic director. “MSU named Haller its 20th athletic director during a special Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday,” writes Solari. “Haller, 50, beat out current Auburn athletic director Allen Greene following interviews over the weekend, sources told the Free Press on Monday, after university president Samuel Stanley commissioned a national search to replace Bill Beekman.”
Michigan StateWLNS

MSU Board of Trustees names Alan Haller as new AD

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Board of Trustees held a meeting today to announce Alan Haller as the new athletic director. Haller will take over the athletic department from Bill Beekman, who was in the role for three years. You can view the BoT meeting on this...
Omaha, NEfoxnebraska.com

Creighton University names new athletic director

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Following the retirement of former Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen, Creighton University announced Monday it has found his replacement. Marcus Blossom is now the new athletic director after a national search. He is no stranger to the BIG EAST. He spent two years at Providence as an associate athletic director for business operations prior to joining the Bluejays.
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Crossroads enters sports season with new athletic director

BIG RAPIDS – It’s the start of a new sports season, and also for a new athletic director at Crossroads Charter Academy. Jerry Dailey was recently named the school district’s new athletic director, replacing Natalie Abel, who assumed new duties. “I have been provided the opportunity to work in the...
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Building on the foundation: Maher steps in as Auburn's new athletic director

Chris Maher considers Tamela Ray a mentor. In recent years, the pair would often stand together at Auburn sporting events, chit-chatting about the Maroons' athletic feats, school protocols, and likely everything between. In June when Ray announced she was retiring as Auburn's director of health, physical education and athletics —...
East Lansing, MIkion546.com

Michigan State AD Alan Haller plans to make changes on Day 1

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller says he will unveil a restructuring plan for the department when he is formally introduced next week. One of the ideas he shared was having football and basketball games on the same day as other competitions on campus to give fans access to multiple events. Haller is a former Spartans football player and deputy athletic director. Haller was a lieutenant for the university police department for 13 years before beginning to work for the athletic department in 2010. He became the school’s deputy athletic director in 2019.
Michigan StateState News

Michigan State AD Alan Haller aspiring to add some magic to MSU athletics

Now, at the age of 51, Haller has fulfilled one of his lifelong dreams, he was unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees on Wednesday as MSU's new athletic director. “I’m so fired up,” Haller said in a roundtable with reporters on Thursday. “This has been something I have wanted to do for the last 10 years and, I am excited to work with our student athletes.”
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

UNCG searching for new athletics director, says Kim Record has resigned

UNCG and athletics director Kim Record are parting ways early in a new college sports year. UNCG, in a message from Chancellor Franklin Gilliam posted at the university’s athletics site, made the announcement today that Record, the university’s first female athletics director and a 12-year veteran, was resigning effective today. Kevin Bostian, the executive associate athletics director for external operations, will serve as interim AD, and the university said a national search would occur.

Comments / 0

Community Policy