Alan Haller unanimously voted in as new athletic director

Rumors circulated just a few days ago that Alan Haller was set to be named the newest athletic director of Michigan State University. Haller has previously served in a deputy AD role for the university.

The last hurdle to overcome for Haller was being approved by the board of trustees. That proved to be no problem at all, as it was a unanimous decision to vote Haller as the next AD.

Haller brings a wealth of knowledge to the position along with his familiarity to the university.

Haller will look to continue the growth of Michigan State athletics.