MLB

San Diego Padres vs Arizona Diamondbacks 9/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 6 days ago

The San Diego Padres will go against the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action in Chase Field, Phoenix, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 3:40 PM (EDT). After winning game one of this series, San Diego has a record of 70-62 on the season. Chris Paddack started for San Diego and earned a no-decision after giving up one run on 3 hits in 4.2 innings of work. Craig Stammen stepped in on relief and secured the win after giving up 1 hit and zero runs in one inning of work. Before Mark Melancon entered in the ninth inning, the San Diego bullpen stood up its end of the bargain, allowing only one hit and no runs to seal the save.

Mark Melancon
Craig Stammen
Starling Marte
#The San Diego Padres#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Chase Field#Major League Baseball
San Diego Padres
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB
Baseball
Sports
