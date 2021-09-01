Oakland Athletics vs Detroit Tigers 9/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Cancel
The Oakland Athletics will go against the Detroit Tigers in MLB action in Comerica Park Detroit, MI, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). After a 3-1 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday, Oakland is now at 72-59. The Athletics dropped the first two matches of a three-game series against the Yankees, then claimed the final two. The Athletics rank second, sitting six matches behind the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West.

