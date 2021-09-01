Oakland Athletics vs Detroit Tigers 9/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Toronto Blue Jays (73-62) and the New York Yankees (78-58) will battle in a four-game competition at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx on Monday, September 6, 2021, at 1:05 PM ET. Toronto defeated the Oakland Athletics by a sweep in a three-game duel over the weekend. The Blue Jays scored a total of 29 runs while allowing the Athletics to just 18 runs in winning the series. Toronto opened the series with an 11-10 triumph on Friday, 10-8 in Game 2 on Saturday, and an 8-0 shutout win in the finale on Sunday. The Blue Jays managed to stop the offense of Oakland while allowing them just two hits in the victory last time out. Pitcher Robbie Ray made a successful start in pitching for 6.2 scoreless innings while giving away one hit with three walks granted but struck out 10 hitters of the Athletics in picking up the win. Catcher Alejandro Kirk led the charge for Toronto with 2 runs scored on a triple while driving three RBIs in the win.