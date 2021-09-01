New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels 9/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Orioles at Yankees—MLB pick is Baltimore Orioles on the run line +1.5 runs at +130 Starting for Baltimore is Keegan Akin. The lefthander has showed improved form as in his past two starts allowed two earned runs in twelve innings resulting in wins each game. Corey Kluber counters for the Yankees. Kluber past four starts surrendered eleven earned runs in 22 innings of work. Orioles have won two of four after beating the Yankees on Saturday afternoon 4-3. New York has now lost four of six. Past five games New York is batting .211 against lefthanders. Play Baltimore run line +1.5 runs at +130.