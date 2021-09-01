New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels 9/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The New York Yankees will go against the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action in Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, CA, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 7:07 PM (EDT). After an 8-7 defeat to Los Angeles in the series opener on Monday, New York fell to 76-55. The Yankees dropped three consecutive matches, ranking second, and are seven matches behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.www.tonyspicks.com
