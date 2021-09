Venice, Italy, and Telluride, Colorado—two cities that ordinarily have nothing in common, but for one weekend each year become the white-hot center of the film industry, with festivals that kick off awards season by premiering a huge slate of would-be contenders. Venice is where Joker became a surprise contender when it won the Golden Lion, and where audiences first embraced Roma; Telluride, meanwhile, is where a former festival volunteer named Barry Jenkins debuted his film Moonlight, while Vanity Fair’s own Richard Lawson made a bold prediction about the Oscar potential for Emma Stone.