Falmouth, MA

Athletes From 10 States Compete In David's Old Silver Swim

capenews.net
 6 days ago

August 7 was a perfect day for 159 athletes from 10 states to take to the water for the 11th annual David’s Old Silver swim. The Sea Crest Beach Hotel generously hosted the half-mile or mile course. Swimmers ranged in age from 10 to 96. They came for three reasons: to have fun competing in an open ocean swim, to experience the camaraderie which comes with a race tradition, and to support friend and former dentist David Garber, who is living with ALS.

www.capenews.net

