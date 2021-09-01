Surprises for UGA…

With the 2021 Big Ten football season just around the corner, eyes are focused on Ann Arbor to see if Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines can turn things around this fall. That’s a tall order for a team that’s coming off a 2-4 campaign in 2020 and opinions on whether or not the program can change its current trajectory are mixed.
There is no bigger college football game in Week 1 than Clemson–Georgia on Saturday in Charlotte. Kirk Herbstreit will be there to call the action. In addition to his duties as game analyst, Herbstreit will be taking his usual spot on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning. He’s got a message for Tigers and Bulldogs fans, too: show up.
LSU went undefeated and won the national championship two years ago, but after a disappointing 2020 season and a loss to UCLA in the 2021 opener, head coach Ed Orgeron’s seat is heating up. The Tigers are 5-6 in their last 11 games under Coach O, and that won’t be...
The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
Indiana’s football program had a rough start to the 2021 college football season – in more ways than one. The Hoosiers, who surprised most of the college football world with their 2020 season, did not look the part on Saturday. Iowa thumped Indiana, 34-6, to open the 2021 college football...
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has a new rule suggestion for the sport he loves. The longtime ESPN college football analyst revealed his “suggestion” during the sport’s first full opening weekend. “Can we make a new rule??? If you’re down by 30 and happen to create a TO can...
The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
The favorites in the SEC are easy to point to, and expect them to meet in Atlanta, if not the College Football Playoff and national championship. Picking a sleeper team is a different story. And for ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, he pointed to LSU, largely because of the disappointing 5-5 season...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
It's safe to say Steve Spurrier knows a little something about facing Clemson and Georgia, having opposed them both plenty of times in the past as the former head coach of their respective rivals, South (...)
The first full Saturday of the 2021 college football season is in the books. The 2021 college football season technically kicked off last weekend with the Week 0 games. However, it didn’t really get into full swing until this week, when every team across the country kicked off its season.
College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […]
The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd shared some brutally honest thoughts on USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton on Saturday afternoon. USC is taking on San Jose State to open the 2021 college football season. The Trojans have been struggling at times, though they’re up, 23-7, in the fourth quarter.
Florida State just kicked off its 2021 season against Notre Dame, and it will be Jordan Travis, not McKenzie Milton, starting at quarterback. Travis, who began his career at Louisville, beat out Milton, a UCF transfer, for the starting nod. In 2020, Travis passed for 1,056 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions for FSU.
We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
Georgia sports reporter Lyndsey Gough has divided opinion after claiming she was 'violated' by college football fans during filming. Gough works for WTOC 11 and she'd seen Georgia run out 10-3 winners over Clemson at the Bank of America Stadium. She has shared footage to social media along with the...
Comments / 0