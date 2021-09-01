Cancel
NFL

How the practice squad works for the Jets and other teams

By John B
ganggreennation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning today the Jets will be able to sign players to their practice squad. If you are unfamiliar with the practice squad, it is exactly what it sounds like. The Jets and the rest of the league will have a group of players who will practice with the team but not be on the active roster. For all intents and purposes, these players are free agents. The Jets can sign them to the active roster. The Jets can also sign players off the practice squads of other teams with a few exceptions. Likewise, players on the Jets practice squad can sign with other teams to join their active rosters. The league has put in a rule that allows teams to protect up to four players each week from signing with other teams.

