WATCH: Michael Strahan Surprised on ‘GMA’ by Eli Manning & More Giants Legends With Jersey Retirement News

Several former Giants teammates showed up to surprise Michael Strahan on Good Morning America Wednesday. That’s because the team will retire the GMA host and NFL Hall of Fame defensive end’s jersey.

Strahan had no idea the announcement was coming. In fact, his Good Morning America co-host hid the news from him. They had help. Eli Manning, Jessie Armstead, and Justin Tuck — all members of the Super Bowl XLII champions Giants with Strahan — sneaked into the studio to help deliver the surprise.

Everything seemed normal when George Stephanopoulos tossed to Amy Robach for a report supposedly on kids returning to school. But a few seconds into the “report,” a crew member wheeled a massive wooden crate onto the set. Robach helped sell the lie by feigning indignation and asking to know what’s going on. After a few seconds, Manning jumped out of the crate wearing Strahan’s familiar No. 92 jersey. Armstrong and Tuck followed him out, also wearing Strahan’s old jersey.

The season leader in sacks quickly realized what is happening.

“They would never wear my jersey unless there was a reason,” Michael Strahan said, laughing. “Because they don’t love me that much.”

Manning joked Strahan was “a lot smarter than you look.”

The Giants announced later that the team would retire Strahan’s jersey on Nov. 28 before the team plays the Eagles.

Giants Open Ring Of Honor For Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan will be only the 12th player in Giants’ history to have his jersey retired. Though, he’ll have some company this year. The team also announced recently that it would also retire Eli Manning’s No. 10 jersey on Sept. 26th before the team faces off against the Atlanta Falcons.

Team owner John Mara told NFL.com that it was a no-brainer to remove Strahan’s old number from circulation.

“Michael Strahan was one of the greatest players in franchise history,” he said. “He deserves to have his number retired as other Giants immortals have, including Mel Hein, Frank Gifford, and Lawrence Taylor. Michael’s career was defined by his achievements, his consistency, and his leadership. Very few defensive ends played the position as well as Michael. He was a tremendous run defender as well as a great pass rusher. And he realized a goal every player aspires to, but few achieve, winning a Super Bowl in his final game.”

Michael Strahan is statistically one of the greatest defensive ends to ever play in the NFL. During his 15-year career, the Houston native gave offensive linemen nightmares. In 2001, the AP named him Defensive Player of the Year after broke the single-season sack record with 22.5. A record that still stands 20 years later.

After helping lead the team to a Super Bowl win in 2008, Strahan announced he would retire during the offseason. Since then, he has worked in television on shows like Good Morning America and Live! with Kelly and Michael as well as NFL Sunday on Fox.