Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WATCH: Michael Strahan Surprised on ‘GMA’ by Eli Manning & More Giants Legends With Jersey Retirement News

By Josh Lanier
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I5w3h_0bjY0txN00

Several former Giants teammates showed up to surprise Michael Strahan on Good Morning America Wednesday. That’s because the team will retire the GMA host and NFL Hall of Fame defensive end’s jersey.

Strahan had no idea the announcement was coming. In fact, his Good Morning America co-host hid the news from him. They had help. Eli Manning, Jessie Armstead, and Justin Tuck — all members of the Super Bowl XLII champions Giants with Strahan — sneaked into the studio to help deliver the surprise.

Everything seemed normal when George Stephanopoulos tossed to Amy Robach for a report supposedly on kids returning to school. But a few seconds into the “report,” a crew member wheeled a massive wooden crate onto the set. Robach helped sell the lie by feigning indignation and asking to know what’s going on. After a few seconds, Manning jumped out of the crate wearing Strahan’s familiar No. 92 jersey. Armstrong and Tuck followed him out, also wearing Strahan’s old jersey.

The season leader in sacks quickly realized what is happening.

“They would never wear my jersey unless there was a reason,” Michael Strahan said, laughing. “Because they don’t love me that much.”

Manning joked Strahan was “a lot smarter than you look.”

The Giants announced later that the team would retire Strahan’s jersey on Nov. 28 before the team plays the Eagles.

Giants Open Ring Of Honor For Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan will be only the 12th player in Giants’ history to have his jersey retired. Though, he’ll have some company this year. The team also announced recently that it would also retire Eli Manning’s No. 10 jersey on Sept. 26th before the team faces off against the Atlanta Falcons.

Team owner John Mara told NFL.com that it was a no-brainer to remove Strahan’s old number from circulation.

Michael Strahan was one of the greatest players in franchise history,” he said. “He deserves to have his number retired as other Giants immortals have, including Mel Hein, Frank Gifford, and Lawrence Taylor. Michael’s career was defined by his achievements, his consistency, and his leadership. Very few defensive ends played the position as well as Michael. He was a tremendous run defender as well as a great pass rusher. And he realized a goal every player aspires to, but few achieve, winning a Super Bowl in his final game.”

Michael Strahan is statistically one of the greatest defensive ends to ever play in the NFL. During his 15-year career, the Houston native gave offensive linemen nightmares. In 2001, the AP named him Defensive Player of the Year after broke the single-season sack record with 22.5. A record that still stands 20 years later.

After helping lead the team to a Super Bowl win in 2008, Strahan announced he would retire during the offseason. Since then, he has worked in television on shows like Good Morning America and Live! with Kelly and Michael as well as NFL Sunday on Fox.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

198K+
Followers
20K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Gifford
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Justin Tuck
Person
Amy Robach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Jersey Retirement News#Good Morning America#Nfl Hall Of Fame#Jessiearmstead#Gma#Giants#Michaelstrahan#Eagles#The Atlanta Falcons#Nfl Com#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Michael Irvin Completely Loses His Mind Over Michael Jordan-Tom Brady Debate With Stephen A. Smith

Alright, everyone. It’s time to settle the debate between Michael Jordan and Tom Brady once and for all. Michael Irvin and Stephen A. Smith tried to do just that on Monday. It feels like it’s almost clockwork at this point — every few weeks a debate sparks up about who the greatest athlete of all time is. And for most people, there are only two players to choose from — seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and six-time NBA Finals champion Michael Jordan.
NFLwomansday.com

'GMA' Fans Are in Shock After Seeing Michael Strahan's Surprising Fashion Transformation

Michael Strahan appears to be having lots of fun playing dress up. In a recent Instagram post, the Good Morning America coanchor and former New York Giants football player traded in his fancy suits for something a little more country. Wearing a straw cowboy hat, blue camoflauge vest, navy muscle tee and gold-rimmed aviators, Michael struck a cool pose for the camera and made one thing clear — his new outfit is not an endorsement for the Dallas Cowboys, also known as his former NFL football team's rival.
NFLHello Magazine

Michael Strahan makes major announcement - and fans are ecstatic

Michael Strahan has established a prolific career for himself through his time as a professional football player, and now a daytime staple thanks to Good Morning America. He is now giving his adoring fans an insight into his journey and how he got to this point in a new documentary feature.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Dave Gettleman takes victory lap on Odell Beckham Jr trade

Dave Gettleman shocked the entire National Football League when he decided to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019. Fast forward, The New York Giants general manager is taking a victory lap prior to the 2021 season. The Giants travel to Cleveland for joint practices this...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Michael Strahan’s Dog Enzo ‘Thinks the Car’ is His Birthday Gift in New Series of Snaps

Once one of the most feared pass rushers in the National Football League, Michael Strahan has settled into a comfortable post-football life. Michael Strahan was able to put his charm and charisma to use after his playing days came to an end. In a great success story, he’s turned himself into one of the most popular success stories in entertainment history. From “Good Morning America,” to co-hosting with Kelly Ripa, to Fox NFL Sundays, there is not much that Strahan hasn’t done. Strahan is currently the co-host of GMA along with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopolous. The big guy has also hosted a game show and has two daytime Emmy Awards wins in his television career.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

CBS thinks it found the next Michael Strahan

That’s what CBS thinks it found in former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson. On Wednesday, CBS announced Burleson will be joining “CBS THIS MORNING” as co-host while maintaining his role as a studio analyst on “THE NFL TODAY.”. If that gig sounds familiar, well, it should. Strahan, the Hall-of-Fame defensive...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Adding Veteran Running Back

Will Grier isn’t the only player joining the Dallas Cowboys this Wednesday. It turns out the front office has agreed to terms on a deal with a veteran running back as well. According to ESPN insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have signed former New York Giants running back Corey Clement.
NFLNew York Post

Nate Burleson went from sleepless, hairless to next Michael Strahan

Nate Burleson is starting as a host on CBS’ morning show next week because he is cool on air. He gives off great vibes, as smooth and relaxed as anyone on television. While this is true, off-air, Burleson was so stressed at one point during his tenure at NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” that he lost his hair.
NFLPopculture

Eli Manning Surprises Michael Strahan Live on 'Good Morning America' With Huge Career Honor

Michael Strahan is being honored for his NFL career once again. On Good Morning America, Strahan was surprised on live television by his former teammate Eli Manning who was wearing his No. 92 jersey. They were then joined by their former teammates Jessie Armstead and Justin Tuck who were also wearing Strahan's number. Strahan then realized that the Giants are retiring his jersey on Nov. 28 when the team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Saquon Barkley News

The New York Giants appear to be on the verge of getting some big-time news about star running back Saquon Barkley. New York’s All-Pro running back has yet to be cleared to play in Week 1. However, according to Monday morning’s report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, that is going to happen soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy