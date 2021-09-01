Cancel
NFL

Texans First Regular-Season Step? Find Another WR

By Cole Thompson
TexansDaily
 6 days ago

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans surprised many when they elected to keep five running backs on the initial 53-man roster. Sure, new head coach David Culley put an emphasis this offseason on fixing the 31st-ranked run game, but do five runners do the trick?

In today's game, winning in the passing attack is essential for those looking to contend. Maybe general manager Nick Caserio is content with names at the wide receiver position entering the regular season?

But because the five pass-catchers who made the cut certainly come as advertised, doesn't mean Caserio is done with the position entering the waiver wire period. He could be just beginning.

Houston's wide receivers each bring something to the roster. Brandin Cooks has speed, Chris Conley has veteranship, Nico Collins has the size and Andre Roberts is elite in special teams. All four should see extended reps in their niche roles.

The real surprise came down to the battle in the slot. Anthony Miller, Alex Erickson and veteran Keke Coutee all saw time working first-team reps. It was evident that Miller, who was traded by the Chicago Bears just before the start of camp, would make the roster after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason opener.

He's yet to play since the 26-7 victory over the Packers. All signs are pointing to a positive outlook in Week 1 since both Coutee and Erickson were waived, leaving him the only player at the position.

That is, for now at least.

According to the waiver wire order, Houston will select third thanks to its 4-12 record from 2020. This mean should the Jacksonville Jaguars or New York Jets pass on any wide receivers, the Texans could be calling up agents to get a deal done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3sKe_0bjXyzIB00

The good news is there's plenty of targets to choose from, and no weapon is the same.

Washington's Antonio Gandy-Golden offers his 6-4 frame as a high-end red zone target on the perimeter. John Brown, who spent the offseason with the Las Vegas Raiders, might provide that speed needed in the slot.

Another name with experience? Travis Fulgham from the Philadelphia Eagles. Last season, the 2019 sixth-round pick broke out for the Eagles' offense with the multitude of injuries in the receiving corp. He finished with a team-high 38 catches for 539 yards and four touchdowns.

Could Houston be interested in a productive player with meaningful reps?

Caserio has made it clear this offseason that he's willing to give anything a shot. He's traded, waived, cut and brought in players for days just to see if they fit the chemistry the team is looking for in the new campaign.

Five receivers might be on the roster now. Those five did the most with their time in camp, or have tremendous upside in the system.

That's not the final wide receiver corp for 2021. Expect another name or two to end up in Houston before the week's end.

After all, one never knows what Caserio has up his sleeves.

