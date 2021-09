NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the governing body of the City of Powell, Wyoming, will consider the adoption of a Resolution to amend the 2021-2022 Budget. All persons interested may appear and be heard at the regular Council meeting on September 7, 2021 at the hour of 6:05 PM, in the Council Chambers of City Hall. A copy of the resolution is available at City Hall or online at cityofpowell.com.