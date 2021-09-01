Cancel
Pennsylvania State

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 3,100 New Cases, No Additional Deaths

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,100 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,303,468 cases and 28,235 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 1,835 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 482 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 12,202,347 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,973,033 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 65.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10 .

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,152,733 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 74,436 cases among residents and 15,903 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,978 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 30,196 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

