Why did the Patriots pick rookie K Quinn Nordin over Nick Folk?

By Andrew Callahan
Boston Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUndrafted rookie kicker Quinn Nordin won the second-most consequential position battle in Patriots training camp this summer, beating out incumbent veteran Nick Folk for the starting job. He survived despite going a combined 10-of-15 on field goals and extra points in the preseason, including a disastrous showing at Philadelphia in...

