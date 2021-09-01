Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Doobie Brothers Rescheduling Pittsburgh Show After Positive COVID-19 Test

CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another show at the Pavilion at Star Lake has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The Doobie Brothers announced their next four shows, including the one in Burgettstown, will be rescheduled. The band says a member of the touring personnel has tested positive for COVID-19.

The show, part of their 50th Anniversary Tour with Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee, was scheduled for Sept. 4. A new date will be announced shortly, the band says.

Last week’s KISS show at Star Lake was postponed after Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19.

