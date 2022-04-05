ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AccuWeather: Clouds Rule Today

Meteorologist Karen Rogers tracks some heavy rain tonight and a second round on Thursday, making for an unsettled week ahead.

TODAY: Rather cloudy with some showers working up from the south during the day. Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley may stay relatively dry until late this evening and into tonight when steadier rain arrives at night, high 57.

WEDNESDAY: Heavy morning rain followed by some clearing later in the day, high 60.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, high 59.

FRIDAY: It's a mostly cloudy day with a few sunny breaks. For the Phillies' home opener at 3:05 p.m., temps will be around 60 with an afternoon high of 62. We have a chance for a few spotty showers.

SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun and a passing shower possible, high 57.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, high 59.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, high 64.

Chris Sowers with the AccuWeather Long Range Forecast.

Comments / 71

Kim Edwards
01-28

You are explaining this nicely, @lifeisanenigima...?. I don't understand some of the nasty remarks directed towards you. I was taught basic weather in science class, in the 7th grade; & this was late 60's, early 70's, before reading "models." Thank you. Good day. 💕

Reply(2)
8
Marilou Roberts
01-28

last time they said a lot of inches, Trenton got nothing. I love to watch the excuses they give for telling the wrong prediction and that's exactly what's going to happen here.

Reply(10)
5
John Ensslen
01-20

I feel for the Delaware Valley people Especially for the Shore Districts They usually do not have the snow and ice removal equipment has the rest of Delaware Valley Especially for Leigh Valley they are more prepared . Unless we get a Real Nor 'Eastern I have seen less and less of these type of Storms Where Eastern Canadian High sets up and blows cold air down and reinforces the the Coastal Low pressure up the Coastline .

Reply(2)
3
