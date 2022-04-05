AccuWeather: Clouds Rule Today

Meteorologist Karen Rogers tracks some heavy rain tonight and a second round on Thursday, making for an unsettled week ahead.

TODAY: Rather cloudy with some showers working up from the south during the day. Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley may stay relatively dry until late this evening and into tonight when steadier rain arrives at night, high 57.

WEDNESDAY: Heavy morning rain followed by some clearing later in the day, high 60.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, high 59.

FRIDAY: It's a mostly cloudy day with a few sunny breaks. For the Phillies' home opener at 3:05 p.m., temps will be around 60 with an afternoon high of 62. We have a chance for a few spotty showers.

SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun and a passing shower possible, high 57.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, high 59.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, high 64.

Chris Sowers with the AccuWeather Long Range Forecast.