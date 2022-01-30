AccuWeather: A Frigid Morning
Meteorologist Chris Sowers says the nor'easter has moved out of the area, but many roads are still snow covered this morning. SUNDAY: A frigid start! Mostly sunny and still cold during the afternoon. High 28. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and bitter. Lows 9 to 17. MONDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 36. TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. Seasonable temperatures. High 40. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 48. THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild with occasional rain. High 54. FRIDAY: Blustery and colder with rain tapering off during the morning. Clearing during the afternoon. High 41. SATURDAY: Sunny and much colder again! High 33.
Long Range Outlook from AccuWeather
