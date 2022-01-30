ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AccuWeather: A Frigid Morning

Meteorologist Chris Sowers says the nor'easter has moved out of the area, but many roads are still snow covered this morning.

SUNDAY: A frigid start! Mostly sunny and still cold during the afternoon. High 28.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and bitter. Lows 9 to 17.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 36.

TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. Seasonable temperatures. High 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 48.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild with occasional rain. High 54.

FRIDAY: Blustery and colder with rain tapering off during the morning. Clearing during the afternoon. High 41.

SATURDAY: Sunny and much colder again! High 33.

Long Range Outlook from AccuWeather

Kim Edwards
1d ago

You are explaining this nicely, @lifeisanenigima...?. I don't understand some of the nasty remarks directed towards you. I was taught basic weather in science class, in the 7th grade; & this was late 60's, early 70's, before reading "models." Thank you. Good day. 💕

Marilou Roberts
1d ago

last time they said a lot of inches, Trenton got nothing. I love to watch the excuses they give for telling the wrong prediction and that's exactly what's going to happen here.

John Ensslen
9d ago

I feel for the Delaware Valley people Especially for the Shore Districts They usually do not have the snow and ice removal equipment has the rest of Delaware Valley Especially for Leigh Valley they are more prepared . Unless we get a Real Nor 'Eastern I have seen less and less of these type of Storms Where Eastern Canadian High sets up and blows cold air down and reinforces the the Coastal Low pressure up the Coastline .

