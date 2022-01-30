AccuWeather: A Frigid Morning

Meteorologist Chris Sowers says the nor'easter has moved out of the area, but many roads are still snow covered this morning.

SUNDAY: A frigid start! Mostly sunny and still cold during the afternoon. High 28.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and bitter. Lows 9 to 17.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 36.

TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. Seasonable temperatures. High 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 48.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild with occasional rain. High 54.

FRIDAY: Blustery and colder with rain tapering off during the morning. Clearing during the afternoon. High 41.

SATURDAY: Sunny and much colder again! High 33.

Long Range Outlook from AccuWeather